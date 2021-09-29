Basketball

“I want to be in Brooklyn for the rest of my career”: James Harden addresses all queries regarding his future with the Nets

"I want to be in Brooklyn for the rest of my career": James Harden addresses all queries regarding his future with the Nets
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“That kid really consoled Carmelo Anthony after missing the game-winning shot”: When a young Knicks fan comforted the current Lakers star as he looked dejected for missing a game-winner in NY
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts