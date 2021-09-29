“I want to be in Brooklyn for the rest of my career”: James Harden addresses all queries regarding his future with the Nets

3x scoring champion James Harden talks about his future with the Brooklyn Nets franchise and bringing the city a championship ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Nets fans have finally something to cheer about amid the ongoing Kyrie Irving issues. During the media day recently, James Harden was seen addressing various issues surrounding him and the Nets, assuring fans he was healthy and ready for the upcoming season.

The 9x All-Star played a mere 36-games for the franchise during the last season due to injury. However, the Nets were 29-7 in those games. Harden averaged 24.6 PPG, 10.9 APG, and 8.5 rebounds on 47.1% shooting from the field.

In what many believe, the Nets would be champions this year if it wasn’t for injuries. Though Harden did play the last four games against the Bucks during the conference semi-finals, he was not his 100%, struggling with hamstring issues.

While speaking to the media ahead of the 2021-22 season, Harden touched upon various subjects. The former MVP doesn’t see himself anywhere else except Brooklyn in the future.

James Harden wants to retire in a Nets uniform

Harden had signed a 4-year $171M deal with the Houston Rockets during the 2019-20 season. However, after playing one season, the superstar would force his way out of the franchise. The Nets would then acquire the former MVP in a blockbuster deal.

The former Rockets player is eligible for a super-max extension if he opts in for the current deal. With multiple reports of an extension on the cards, Harden would respond to the rumors, saying he was in no hurry.

“I’m focused on trying to bring a championship to this city. But as far as an extension, I’m just being patient with it. I went through a lot last year and I want to make sure I’m in the right mindset and knowing long-term that ultimately I want to be in Brooklyn for the rest of my career. So it’s no rush.”

The superstar added,

“It’s not about the money to me. I’ve been on enough teams where we fell short, so my mindset and my goal is to make sure that we’re able to build this team to be able to compete and contend for multiple, multiple years at the highest level so it’s not about the money.”

Harden seemed very confident of the Nets 2021-22 roster. The Brooklyn team added a lot of experience to the squad, with the offensive firepower of the Big 3. Harden remarked saying, it was even scary hours this year, putting the league on notice.

