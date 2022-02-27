“Kyrie Irving needs to show up for ALL Nets games!”: Skip Bayless gives superstar a backhanded compliment after huge win over Milwaukee Bucks

Kyrie Irving single-handedly defeated the Milwaukee Bucks tonight but Skip Bayless ripped him for not getting vaccinated.

Brooklyn Nets stole the game from the defending champions in the final few minutes. Kyrie Irving came up clutch from the free-throw line with only 7 seconds left on the clock. This ensured Brooklyn’s victory over healthy Milwaukee Bucks.

Both teams went back and forth trading leads throughout the game. While Bucks started on a high out-scoring Nets in the first quarter by 7, the latter gave a befitting reply in the third. Kyrie Irving had a 38-point explosion and was the primary reason behind the win.

It’s miraculous that despite having KD in the earlier matchups Nets lost but tonight, with a depleted roster they served the Bucks their second straight loss.

Skip Bayless finds a way to blame Kyrie Irving despite the 38-point outburst

Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated has caused the Nets a lot of problems. It led to James Harden forcing his way out amidst a 10-game losing streak. In addition, they fell down from the no.1 seed to barely staying afloat in the play-in territory.

Skip Bayless has made a career out of hating LeBron James. But lately, he’s been targeting multiple players, and Kyrie Irving is one of them. He couldn’t find a way to appreciate the Nets superstar without insulting him at the same time.

What Kyrie did tonight in a huge Nets’ win at Milwaukee was very special. What he has done to his team this season is not. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 27, 2022

The frustration that Kyrie has caused to fans and the Nets organization is quite justified. The Nets ‘Big 3’ was a huge bust as they only played 16 games together. Irving’s reluctance and injuries are to be blamed for that. Kendrick Perkins, however, chose to give Kyrie his flowers. He went so far as to call him ‘Top 5 skilled player of all-time”.

That was one hell of performance by Kyrie Irving tonight. He showed us all why he’s Top 5 skilled player of All-Time! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 27, 2022

With New York City phasing out vaccine mandate soon the Nets might have a chance to climb up the ladder. Although Kevin Durant is far from returning, the new roster has proved that they’re capable of doing it.

