“Kyrie Irving out here rockin the Cavaliers world AGAIN”: Nets point guard goes berserk against his former team, puts fans including Jay-Z in awe

There’s no stooping Kyrie Irving when he gets going, the man just lit up the Cleveland Cavaliers going 11/11 till the fourth quarter.

There’s hardly any point guard in Cleveland Cavaliers’ history that matches the stature of Kyrie Irving. Mark Price could have come close if he won the Cavs a championship or even Mo Williams could have been in the discussion had he helped them to win one in his first stint.

But still, what Uncle Drew did alongside LeBron James was just unbelievable. In arguably the greatest Finals of all time and most certainly the best comeback of any Finals series, he guided the Cavaliers to their first-ever championship in 2016.

The man looks like he’s on a mission to do the same in Brooklyn, and it is his former team that’s on the receiving end of the mesmerizing basketball this time.

Kyrie Irving completes perfect 9-for-9 half at the buzzer pic.twitter.com/5JA5Dflrlt — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 13, 2022

Kyrie Irving stays perfect from the field for 3 straight quarters against the Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets having finished their tumultuous season with a 44-38 record could just finish on the top of the Play-in spots. As they faced the Cavaliers on Tuesday inside Barclays Center, Irving went ballistic reminiscing the good old days.

The man just couldn’t miss any of the attempts he made until the 4th quarter. By the third quarter, the point-magician had 28 points while shooting 11/11 from the field, 3/3 from downtown, and the same from the charity line.

That incredibility sent fans, including the hip hop legend Jay-Z.

Jay-Z loving Kyrie’s performance tonight 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Edf9Bp5beu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 13, 2022

A fresh Kyrie Irving going into the playoffs is extremely scary — Ver$ace Prince (@EkehisRoyalty) April 13, 2022

He finished the game with game-high 34 points, 12 assists, 3 rebounds, and a steal winning the game 115-108 to book a place in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics. And reactions to that too are already here.

You gonna stomp the logo again you whiny bitch @KyrieIrving — Luke (@cowboyupcarlos) April 13, 2022

The future is bright for the present Cavaliers team having a tremendously talented young pair of guards in Darius Garland and Collin Sexton and then the forces of nature in Centers Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. But that’s the future, what they face in present is just too big for them to handle.