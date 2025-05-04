Kyrie Irving Reveals He’s Focused On Copying Allen Iverson’s Most Iconic Look

Kyrie Irving is preparing to embark on a path that he’s never been down before. It’s not one that fans are expected to see him go, but one that they will most likely embrace if he pulls it off. What is this epic journey that stands in Kai’s path? The nine-time All-Star is going to be changing his hairstyle. He spilled the tea on why that is going to happen during his recent appearance on Swish Cultures while breaking down the Lakers/Timberwolves opening series.

Irving has rocked many different looks over his 14 NBA seasons. The 2016 champion has pulled off the short fade, the medium length, the afro, and everything in between. This past season was easily his most varied look as he also had grown out his beard. However, the beard and his fro went bye-bye roughly nine weeks ago, leaving followers of the NBA star in disbelief at just how drastically different he looked.

So when Swish Cultures host Jordan Richard mentioned using a hair pick only once in his life, it prompted Irving to share his next hair journey with the world. Handy stated that he used that hair pick because it was the “Iverson days,” indicating that he was mimicking the hairstyle of The Answer. Kai clearly likes Iverson as well, because he plans on attempting the famed locks.

“That’s what I’m on the way to do though,” revealed Irving. “I’m starting my lock journey.” Handy laughed because he is aware of Kai’s insane commitment to changing it up. “I just want to show you all what I’m capable of. Like many different looks. Same killer, different looks.”

While it’s easy to listen to Kai just mention his constant appearance changes, this one is new territory. The future Hall of Famer hasn’t had braids at all during his entire time being a public figure. The first time Kai steps onto the court or into a press conference with locks is going to be a cultural awakening. A shift of swagger that might not be able to be explained. You’ll just have to experience it for yourself.

Not only that, he’s going to be wearing a look from one of the most iconic NBA players of all time. Iverson’s influence over basketball made such waves that the younger generations of today are still trying to impersonate him. The 76ers legend wasn’t just one of the most entertaining point guards of all time. He was a true and tried megastar.

Will Irving be able to pull the locks off? Probably. But there is only one Answer.