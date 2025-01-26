Kyrie Irving Spent Over $800,000 On His Two Most Expensive Cars

Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving has been a star point guard since he set foot in the NBA. The eight-time All-Star’s consistent greatness throughout his 14-year career has resulted in several luxurious contracts. Once his current deal with the Dallas Mavericks ends, Irving’s career earnings will have surpassed $275 million, so money certainly hasn’t been a problem for him in recent years. With a surplus of funds to his name, Irving decided to spend some of his fortune on a collection of sports cars.

Advertisement

The 2016 NBA champion is an avid car enthusiast with a collection to match. Irving has a total of four sports cars along with a luxurious SUV for the comfort of his wife, Marlene, and their two children. Irving’s collection is valued at around $1.3 million, but his two most expensive rides ran the star over $800,000.

The 32-year-old’s collection is highlighted by the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 and Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. Both retailing for over $400,000, Irving possesses a pair of extremely coveted vehicles. Those purchases don’t make much of a dent in a man making over $40 million a year as a professional basketball player, though.

Irving’s other cars are no slouches, either. The former Duke Blue Devil also boasts an Audi R8 and a Ferrari 458 Italia. The Audi is equipped with a 5.2L V10 engine and is capable of going as fast as 187 MPH. Moreover, it can quickly accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in just a little over 3.5 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Ferrari is a natural addition to the collection of a champion like Irving. The Ferrari 458 Italia possesses many of the features that a typical Ferrari does. Powered by a 4.5L V8 engine, the 458 Italia has 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque.

Lastly, his Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon provides a spacious ride for his family of four. A family man can’t only have sports cars, after all.

Irving went the extra mile with his two most expensive car purchases

While $800,000 is a hefty amount for most to cough up for two cars, there’s a reason Irving made the investment. The Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 has a 6.5L V12 powertrain, which enables it to have 700 horsepower and 507 lb-ft of torque. Built for performance, the Aventador LP 700-4 can reach a top speed of 217 mph while going from 0 to 60 mph in exactly three seconds.

Meanwhile, the Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster easily outperforms many other sports cars. Powered by a 6.5L V12 engine and a seven-speed transmission, the sports car can go as fast as 217 mph. The Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster is tied with Irving’s other Lambo for the fastest car in his vehicle collection.

With elite performance, specs, and horsepower, there’s a reason the Mavericks playmaker splurged for nearly a million dollars on his two Lamborghinis. The two sports cars are among the most desirable in the world, so it’s no surprise to see Irving, who has always strived to be the best, also purchase the very best for himself.