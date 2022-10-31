Kyrie Irving Threatens To ‘Have An Army’ Following Accusations of Anti-Semitism

Oct 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots a three point shot against Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (00) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, there have been numerous NBA superstars who did not shy away from controversy. Be it Dennis Rodman, Gilbert Arenas, or even Charles Barkley.

However, in the modern NBA, none can top the controversial opinions of one Kyrie Irving. Uncle Drew has been in a lot of hot water recently.

His numerous posts promoting anti-Semitism are taking the basketball world by storm. Although, it’s his comments afterward that may prove to be a major cause for concern.

Also Read: What did Kyrie Irving do? Nets Star Goes Back and Forth With A Journalist Over Alex Jones Video

Kyrie Irving scarily refuses to accept responsibility by saying he is not alone and he has an army behind him

It should be noted that Kyrie was grilled in the Nets’ most recent press conference. The media wanted to know just why exactly the All-Star guard chose to promote a movie that has a quote from Adolf Hitler.

Well, in his usual nonchalant way, Irving dismissed any such claims that he promoted anti-Semitic propaganda. He even went so far as to claim that the media will not bring him down.

When Kyrie refused to accept responsibility for elevating hatred of Jews, he said something truly scary and dangerous: “I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.” new for @andscape:https://t.co/rOPDOT0pLB — Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) October 31, 2022

Kyrie alluded that his controversial mindset would only become stronger. Why? Because he claims to be not alone, and that he has a whole army around him.

Granted this could just be a reference to his strong presence as an influencer. However, given the context in which the statement was made, it is understandable why some would label his words as scary and dangerous.

Uncle Drew unsurprisingly has the support of rapper Kanye West

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, Kyrie has received support from a similarly controversial personality. Kanye West or Ye, who has his own problems related to anti-Semitism, has come out in support of Irving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

One thing is for certain, the next few weeks are not going to be pretty for Kyrie. Who can say what the future holds for him, especially in basketball.

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving Supported a Movie With a Quote From Adolf Hitler”: Nets Star Receives Further Backlash For Anti-Semitic Content Promotion