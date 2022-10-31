“Kyrie Irving Supported a Movie With a Quote From Adolf Hitler”: Nets Star Receives Further Backlash For Anti-Semitic Content Promotion

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) argues a call in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving has had his seemingly yearly controversy hit quite early into the season this time around. With the Brooklyn Nets struggling to put together an NBA caliber defense, their point guard has caught a heap of flack off the court for promoting a movie that pushes forth quite the anti-Semitic agenda.

Like Kanye West, Irving has delved down a path of little to no return in offending the Jewish community. West actually posted a picture of the 2016 champion on his Instagram, calling him a ‘real one’, for all the wrong reasons.

Irving posting a tweet appreciating a movie that spreads anti-Semitic messages resulted in an uproar online and had him defending his case during a recent post-game press conference. He would continue to stand his ground to the end after a heated back-and-forth with reporter, Nick Friedell.

The anti-Semitic quote in this movie that Kyrie Irving supported was from Adolph Hitler

It has been revealed that the main quote in the movie that Kyrie Irving promoted (he’s since deleted the tweet) was from none other than Adolph Hitler. In the quote, Hitler claims that ‘white Jews’ aren’t the true Hebrews of Israel and that ‘black Jews’ are.

I started watching the movie Kyrie tweeted out to prepare for today’s episode of @debatable. And if you were wondering exactly how insanely anti-Semitic it is, just know that they show this quote from “Adolph Hitler,” as such: pic.twitter.com/1Z8bzKzFen — Pablo Torre (@PabloTorre) October 31, 2022

Supporting a movie that has a quote as controversial as this from Adolph Hitler isn’t exactly a great look. However, it has been reported earlier today that the Brooklyn Nets, despite Joe Tsai condemning his actions, won’t be suspending Kyrie.

He was seen today at practice as well so it looks like the only problems the Nets are looking to face are going to be on NBA hardwood

Will Kyrie Irving retire any time soon?

Pablo Torres, the man who posted the screenshot above, asked if having Kyrie around is even worth the baggage he comes with. As a pure basketball player, there’s no one more skilled at the game than Irving. Having him on your team is certainly a plus but his unpredictability will always be an issue for any team he’s on.

Though, he did come out and say recently that he’s going to be playing forever. Of course, that isn’t possible but it’s safe to say that he’s looking to have a long-lasting career in the NBA.

