“Kyrie Irving would have been in the MVP conversation!”: Marcus Spears announces the ONE thing Nets star needs to do to win MVP in his career

Marcus Spears and Kendrick Perkins speak on Kyrie Irving’s MVP possibilities if he had played the majority of this season

Kyrie Irving is a tremendous player, to say the least.

His wizardly with the ball is out of this world. Frankly, sometimes it’s like he phases the ball out of reality to generate space. His shot making ability is immaculate, so is his finishing. And his cojones in the clutch? Hoooo boy!

This season, the Nets star was unable to play a majority of NBA games because he refused to the Covid-19 vaccine. But then, when the NBA was able to bring him back, it appeared that he was in the form of his darn career.

27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field, and 41.8% from beyond the arc, during the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Those are numbers worthy of an MVP. The only problem is, the sample size spans just 29 games.

But what if the man had played 82 games, or at least a number close to it? Would he have won MVP? Would he have even been in consideration for the award?

Well, based on where you stand on the matter, Marcus Spears’s answer may surprise you.

Marcus Spears believes Kyrie Irving would have at least been in consideration for MVP if he played the majority of this season

Marcus Spears and Kendrick Perkins recently started their own podcast together. A match made in heaven, we’d say, considering how both individuals just LOVE making hot takes for a massive audience to see. Despite saying that, however, we think you might just agree with Spears’s most recent statement.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

#SwaguandPerk Podcast is going up in a few!!! I am sad we didn’t get to see Kyrie all year but mane this dude may be the best bucket getter I’ve ever seen 6’2 🤯🤯🤯🤯🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/y0JiyKMdMf — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) April 19, 2022

A bold claim, we must say, especially considering there would be multiple hurdles to cross.

This take assumes that not only would Kyrie Irving be physically healthy to play the majority of the season but also that he’d keep his absences from the team to a bare minimum.

But if those conditions are fulfilled, we don’t see why he wouldn’t at least be on the MVP ladder. Heck, he might even go all the way and win the damn thing.

Will we ever get to see it happen? You never know.

Stranger things have certainly happened.

