“There aren’t 75 players better than Kyrie Irving! Period.”: CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard are adamant in their belief that Nets guard was snubbed from NBA’s 75th anniversary team

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard to let everybody know that there aren’t 75 players in NBA history better than Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving proved time and time again this 2021-22 NBA season that he was one of the most gifted superstars the NBA has ever seen. The skill that he possesses to get the ball from the floor and into the basket is rivaled only by the all-time greats such as Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and his Nets teammate, Kevin Durant.

While his accolades may pale in comparison to a majority of players who made the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, he certainly was more than skilled enough to make it over half of the guys on it. That, in essence, is the crux of why many believe Irving’s case for making the 75th anniversary team is more than just rock solid.

Even if mere skill isn’t enough to get Kyrie Irving on the team, his resume is more than just deserving with 7 All-Star appearances, 3 All-NBA selections, and a game-winning Game 7 side-step three to win the Cavaliers the 2016 NBA championship.

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard on Kyrie Irving making the 75 th anniversary team.

Damian Lillard actually made the 75th anniversary team over guys like Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard, and Tracy McGrady. While his resume is stellar with multiple All-NBA and All-Star appearances to go with his multitude of game-winners in the regular and postseason, many believed him and Anthony Davis didn’t deserve to make the team.

Dame however, seems to be blocking out all the noise as he takes to Twitter to actually agree with an opinion of CJ McCollum’s, his former teammate on the Trailblazers, on the subject of Kyrie Irving.

My eyes tell me awards aside there aren’t 75 players better than him.Period. https://t.co/EF6CBPeH5M — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 19, 2022

“My eyes tell me awards aside, there aren’t 75 players better than him. Period,” said CJ. Dame liked the tweet and it seems as though players in the NBA all believe that having him on the 75th anniversary team would’ve made quite a bit of sense.