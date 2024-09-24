“Kysre Got you Looking Crazy”: Jaylen Brown’s New Beard Look Has Fans Divided

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

During the Celtics’ Media Day on Tuesday, some of the team’s stars, including reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, made their first public appearance in quite some time. The forward took a page out of Heat star Jimmy Butler’s book and debuted his new look which left fans on social media astonished.

Advertisement

Although it’s not groundbreaking for an NBA star to experiment with their looks, Brown sporting a designer stubble rather than a beard caught everyone off-guard. The 27-year-old also acknowledged that many have found it difficult to digest his new look. When asked about it, the forward said,

“My beard…People be calling me already, ‘The beard is gone, nooo!’ It’ll be back.”

Brown has seemingly confirmed that the designer stubble is an experimental look and he’ll be growing his beard back. Some fans speculated whether Kysre Gondrezick, the former Chicago Sky star, and the forward’s rumored girlfriend, asked him to trim his beard. One fan, who disapproved of his new look, wrote,

“Kysre got you looking crazy, like WHY.”

Kysre got you looking crazy 🙄🙄🙄 like WHY — Julie 👄🖤 (@JulieeJu_) September 24, 2024

Only Brown knows the reason or inspiration behind this look, but it won’t stop fans from making assumptions or commenting on it. One fan seemed impressed with his new look. They wrote,

“JB is definitely bringing the style this Media Day! Can’t wait to see how he translates that energy to the court this season!”

JB is definitely bringing the style this Media Day! Can’t wait to see how he translates that energy to the court this season! — سیف اللہ منور (@saifullahmunaw) September 24, 2024

Fans who liked his new look were in the minority. Most were distraught about his decision to shave his beard, with one even suggesting that they could no longer look at Brown and feel his energy,

“His aura is gone.”

His aura is gone — Cree (@HakarisupremaC) September 24, 2024

Most of the comments about his beard ranged from disappointed to astonished. However, the Celtics star won’t pay much attention to it. The forward and his team are focused on trying to become the first team since the 2018 Warriors to repeat as champions.

They’ll have their work cut out given how competitive the Eastern Conference is expected to be, particularly the Knicks and 76ers, who have made major reinforcements to their rosters. Boston won’t be bothered about how Brown’s beard looks as long as he performs as well as he did in the playoffs last season.