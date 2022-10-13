‘Lakers Are Looking for a Big Man!’ Charles Barkley Hilariously Wanted Godzilla to Help the Purple and Gold Win

Charles Barkley was a fearless player on the court. He once even took on Godzilla in a one-on-one game for a Nike advertisement!

There are a lot of perks to being an NBA superstar. The glitz and glamour of the celebrity lifestyle, the endorsements and of course the chance to win the Larry O’Brien trophy.

However, not everyone can receive that prestigious honor. One such player was Charles Barkley.

The Round Mound of Rebound was never able to secure a championship ring for himself. That being said he did get everything else that comes with being an iconic athlete, including some hilarious advertisements.

Charles Barkley once hilariously challenged Godzilla to a one-on-one match for a Nike advertisement

Sir Charles Barkley is easily one of the most iconic superstars in NBA history. Not just for his aggressive style of play and basketball skills, but also for his off-the-court antics and great sense of humor.

Well, that sense of humor was on display back in 1992 when he starred in one of the most iconic Nike advertisements at the time. An ad that saw him take on Godzilla in a match smack dab in the middle of Tokyo, Japan.

The match ended with Chuck coming out as the clear winner. It did have a happy ending though. As Charles and Godzilla walked off into the sunset, Barkley recommended that the lizard monster try out for the Lakers, seeing as they needed a big man at the time.

It was such a success that it was even adapted into a one-shot comic in 1993 from Dark Horse Comics. Just another one of Sir Charles’ many great commercials.

Charles Barkley once infamously claimed he “isn’t a role model” in another advertisement for Nike

In this day and age, it isn’t that surprising for kids to make idols out of their favorite celebrities or athletes. Yet, one athlete, named Charles Barkley was clear he “isn’t a role model”, claiming the same in what is now an infamous Nike commercial.

In the very same ad, Barkley would go on to call ‘parents’ the real role models and inform the very same parents that he wasn’t there to raise their kids, but rather to wreak havoc on the court. Strong words from the big man, but it is doubtful that his diehard fans listened to him.

