Lakers’ Christian Wood Has Emotional 3 Word Reaction While Reminiscing Over His Rockets Highlights

Christian Wood has been out of NBA action since February of this year. The Lakers star has been reeling with injuries and had to undergo surgery in September. After almost a year of absence, Wood recently stumbled upon a highlight reel of his time with the Rockets which made him emotional.

An X page ‘BALLIN HQ’ posted a clip of Wood’s highlights from 2020-2023, a span in which he played for the Houston Rockets (2020-’22) and the Dallas Mavericks (2022-’23). The post also highlighted his season average for both teams.

In the 2020-21 season, Wood played 41 games and averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point line. He followed it up with another great season for the Rockets averaging 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1 block per game in 68 outings, with an efficiency of 50.1% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.

The following season, he played for the Mavericks. Although his numbers declined as compared to previous seasons, Wood was still very effective. He averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game in 67 games while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point line.

Looking at the clip of his highlights, where he showcased a wide range of shots from jumpers, dunks, and powerful drives to the basket, Wood became emotional. He quote-tweeted the post, “I miss basketball,” with a pleading/teary-eyed emoji.

Wood signed with the Lakers in September 2023 and averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 50 games in the season that ended prematurely for him. He was sidelined for the last two months of the year due to an injury in his left knee. In March of 2024, the 29-year-old underwent an arthroscopic procedure. After that, Wood exercised his player option and decided to remain a Laker.

In September of this year, the Lakers announced that Wood had surgery for his left knee and was to be reevaluated in two weeks. It’s been over 12 weeks since then and yet there had been no signs of Wood’s return to the Lakers camp. He is now projected to join the team in January and has started doing stationary shooting drills.

Although he has become a defensive liability, Wood is expected to help the Lakers on their playoff quest once he returns. Going by the numbers he just recalled, fans are expecting Wood to return as a strong role player.