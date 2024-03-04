Lakers Injury Report: Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against the Thunder in a Battle of Western Conference Powerhouses?

The Los Angeles Lakers aim to recover from their inconsistencies throughout the season to enhance their chances of a deep postseason run. In the process, they are set to face a tough challenge at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Hence, the availability of their talisman, LeBron James, becomes a crucial factor as the franchise looks to gather as many wins as possible in the concluding phase of the season.

As per the Lakers’ latest injury report, the King is still dealing with his lasting ‘left ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy’. This condition leads to inflammation around the tendon regions of the patient, causing pain in the outside area of the foot. Consequently, LeBron has been listed as ‘Questionable’ for the upcoming clash against OKC at Crypto.com Arena.

The injury reportedly requires a recovery time of three months to up to a year. Despite incurring the condition toward the end of last year, James hasn’t received adequate rest to recover properly. On top of it, his average minutes per game of 35.1 minutes, instead of the recommended 29 minutes, has also slowed down the healing process. However, the four-time NBA Champion is still expected to suit up against the Thunder to keep the LA side afloat before the playoffs.

This ankle injury of LeBron has already costed him six out of his eight missed games this season. Even in his 21st season in the NBA, the 4x champion has maintained the status of one of the leading figures in the league. Averaging 25.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game, the Akron Hammer has been a defining factor in several games this season. Therefore, LA fans would hope Bron suits up for the contest against the 42-18 Thunder side, who are currently sitting at the top of the West.

The Los Angeles Lakers cope in the absence of LeBron James

The Lakers have a 4-4 record this season without the services of LeBron. Their form during this phase has remained extremely unpredictable adding further volume to their lackluster display. Therefore, fans have kept their expectations low while entering any game without James.

The upcoming clash in particular presents an even more difficult situation for the Lakers. Alongside the 20x All-Star, the team’s number two Anthony Davis has also been listed in the injury report. Although, AD is ‘probable’ for the high-voltage encounter. They are also without the services of four more stars at this stage, including Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.