Lakers Coaching Staff: Get to Know JJ Redick and His Band of Coaches

Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts to a play against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

JJ Redick signing as the Lakers Head Coach was one of the most debated decisions over the offseason. Coming in as a first-year head coach with virtually no senior coaching experience, he has a lot of doubters in the NBA right now. Some of these doubters were silenced after the Lakers picked up their first opening-day win since 2016.

While Redick is a rookie to the coaching world, he has assembled a staff of assistant coaches who boast some serious experience in the NBA. He’s surrounded himself with names that carry quite a bit of respect in the coaching world, and we’re here to take a look at the Lakers’ coaching staff.

Lakers Coaching Staff 2024 Head Coach JJ Redick Assistant Coaches Nate McMillan Scott Brooks Bob Beyer Greg St. Jean Lindsey Harding Beau Levesque Head Video Cordinator Micahel Vexler

Head Coach – JJ Reddick

After a 15-year playing career, JJ Redick retired in 2021 and immediately took up a role in media. He started a job at ESPN post his playing career, and also ventured into the podcast space. He comes into the role with no coaching experience, apart from the times he coached his son’s school team.

A sharpshooter during his playing days, Redick brings a wealth of NBA playing experience, and more importantly a tremendous basketball IQ. His love for basketball was evident on his ‘Mind the Game‘ podcast that he started last season with LeBron James.

He’s already displayed signs of being a solid coach. Fans online have been impressed with the 40-year-old’s plays and his efforts to get involved with the team, as seen in a practice clip that the Lakers posted to their Instagram account.

Assistant Coach – Nate McMillan

McMillan is a veteran in the coaching game. He boasts a 19-year coaching career, with stints at the Hawks, Pacers, Trail Blazers, and the Supersonics. As an HC, he’s led his teams to the playoffs 11 times. McMillan has also been part of the coaching staff for the Olympics in 2008 and 2012, helping Team USA land gold medals both times.

McMillan is 18th on the NBA coaches’ list of all-time victories, with 760 wins to his name.

Assistant Coach – Scott Brooks

Brooks is another AC on Redick’s staff with a solid coaching resume. With a 12-year coaching career behind him, Brooks most recently spent time as an assistant to Chauncey Billups at Portland. With stints at Washington and Oklahoma City under his belt, Brooks has a wealth of experience working with superstars.

He led the OKC Thunder to the Finals in 2012, and the Conference Finals in 2011 and 2014. He also has 4 50-win seasons under his belt, including a 60-22 run with OKC in 2012-13.

Assistant Coach – Bob Beyer

Beyer is the only coach on Redick’s staff who worked with the Duke alum when he was a player with the Orlando Magic. A 17-year coaching vet, Beyer has had stints with the Pelicans, Kings, Thunder, Pistons, Hornets, Warriors, Magic, and the Raptors.

Most recently, he spent a couple of years at Charlotte as an AC.

Assistant Coach – Greg St. Jean

St. Jean is returning to the Lakers coaching setup, having spent time with Phoenix and Dallas over the last couple of years. In his previous role with the Lakers, he was a player development coach from 2019 to 2021. He was part of the Lakers’ backroom staff when they won the famous 2020 Championship.

Lindsey Harding – First Ever Woman to become a Lakers’ Assistant Coach

Harding has made history this season, as the first-ever woman to land an AC role with the Lakers. She was named Coach of the Year last year in the NBA G-League, after guiding the Sacramento Kings’ G-League affiliate to a 24-10 record, and a Conference Finals berth.

Prior to her time in the G-League, she spent time with the Kings as a player development coach and an AC.

Assistant Coach – Beau Levesque

Levesque made the cross-town trip to join the Lakers as an assistant after spending the last 4 years with the Clippers as a player development coordinator.

He had also spent time as an assistant video coordinator with the Nets.

Head Video Coordinator – Michael Wexler

Wexler has been in the video coaching side of things for a long time. Having started off as a video associate for the Rockets, the Minnesota native then moved to the role of head video coordinator for the Lynx in the WNBA.

He spent last year serving as a coaching associate for the Phoenix Suns.