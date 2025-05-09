Months After His Final Game, Kobe Bryant Admitted To Laughing At Himself For Missing Shots En Route To 60

Dec 2, 2014; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant’s final game was the stuff of legends. Staples Center was packed for his swan song against the Utah Jazz, a game that meant little to a 2016 Los Angeles Lakers team that were a far cry from the playoffs. But, it’s still one of the most talked-about final performances of all time. Bryant himself opened up about it during an interview in June 2016, months after the magic evening took place.

After getting off to a rough start, Kobe brought the Lakers back from a 15-point deficit to a 101-96 victory. Even more impressive was the fact that Kobe dropped 60 points to close out his Hall of Fame career at 37 years old. The LA ground trembled from the cheers of celebrities and common Lakers fans alike, blown away by watching their king go out on top.

While Kobe has had bigger accomplishments in his career, those 60 points was still fresh on everyone’s minds. During a chat with TEDxShanghai, Kobe recalled what his thought process was like once the game began. He joked that after missing his first five shots, he had a mental decision to make, one that helped him settle into what would be an all-timer performance.

“I can either turn it around or it’s gonna be absolutely horrendous,” he said to the crowd. “From that point I said I’m comfortable. It’s either gonna be the worst last game ever or the best last game ever. I don’t want anything in between.”

It’s easy to call Bryant one of the mentally strongest players in NBA history. His competitive edge was unmatched, but the mentality he developed over his prestigious career became a staple all on its own. It is now known as “Mamba Mentality.”

Kobe applied the same Mamba Mentality principles to his final game

Later in the same interview, Kobe gave words to what Mamba Mentality actually means. “The idea is a very simple one. The Mamba Mentality simply means trying to be the best version of yourself,” he stated. “Every day, you’re trying to become better.”

So, what did Kobe learn on April 13, 2016? He learned that the city of Los Angeles, including his teammates, knew what a final game for him meant. He was the show, which is why he was able to toss up a baffling 50 field goal attempts in 48 minutes.

But, Kobe also learned one more thing: he could still trust himself to do what he loved.

“I constantly look for things to learn from. I’m very observant,” he added in the chat. At the 2016 ESPY’s Kobe even revealed that he applies Mamba Mentality to doing house chores, although his wife Vanessa did butt heads with him on that one.

Now, five years after his tragic passing, Kobe’s words have never meant more. A large abundance of the league’s best players appear to be making the same attempts at being better people that Kobe tried to do his entire life. Mamba Mentality has since taken on a new meaning. It’s not just about bettering your own life, but remembering the icon who taught us all how to do it.