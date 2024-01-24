Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Congratulates Bucks’ New Head Coach Doc Rivers, Names High Expectation

Owing to defensive concerns and unsatisfactory coaching schemes, Adrian Griffin lost his head coach job for the Milwaukee Bucks. Murmurs suggest that the Bucks have chosen veteran Doc Rivers to elevate the team’s profile. Considering the talks between Rivers and the Bucks, Magic Johnson touched upon the coaching changes. While shielding Griffins, the legendary point guard also congratulated Doc Rivers.

Advertisement

Johnson took to X and sent his regards to the 2008 champion coach. He acknowledged the former Celtics HC as “one of the best coaches to ever do it”. As per the former Lakers guard, Rivers will urge the Bucks squad to be tight on the defensive end and bring the much-needed toughness.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1749995030134304993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



While numerous sources have informed about Bucks’ interest in Rivers, there was no agreement at the time of writing. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the two parties are currently working towards a deal. However, they have yet to reach a mutual agreement. Therefore, it is yet to be determined if Rivers is going to be the next Bucks head coach.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes/status/1750027020132843999?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If he does agree to the job, the Bucks will be the fifth team that he will be coaching after Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and his latest stop Philadelphia 76ers. As for the Bucks, they are set for their second head coach change in less than nine months. They fired Mike Budenholzer in May after their first-round exit against the eighth-seeded Heat. Now, Griffin is on the outs. Is it a coaching issue or a roster issue?

Magic Johnson believes Adrian Griffin shouldn’t have been fired

While the Magic Man did praise the Rivers’ hiring, he isn’t fond of the squad firing Griffin. As per the 5x NBA champion, it was the management’s fault when they traded away premier defensive guard Jrue Holiday.

For Johnson, Griffin wasn’t responsible for that move, and therefore, the defensive struggles can’t be attributed to him alone. He called Bucks “all around slow” and for him, these issues didn’t stem from coaching alone.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1749953262365888795?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In terms of defensive rating, the Bucks dropped from the fourth (110.9) last season to the bottom ten (116.9) this season. While they have shown a +7.7 points net rating improvement in offense, their defense can hold them down in a postseason scenario.

Therefore, the franchise is aiming for someone who can help alleviate the issue. Will the team hire Doc Rivers for the job? If they do, will that change anything or will they have to seek some trades to bring in lockdown defenders?