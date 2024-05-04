Lando Norris Plays Safe Naming the Best of Grid in Shared Off-Track Activity

Padel has become a very popular sport for F1 drivers to take part in during their free time. While there are plenty of videos showing these stars engaging in games of padel all over the world, no one outside this exclusive group knows who the best player is. When Lando Norris was presented with the same question, he opted to play safe.

In an interview with ESPN ahead of the Miami GP, Norris spoke about his involvement in padel. But while naming the best player on the grid, he decided to not hurt any of his counterparts. Instead of putting the spotlight on one ‘best’ player, Norris revealed some ‘pretty good ones.’

“Probably Fernando (Alonso), Lance (Stroll), Carlos (Sainz). They’re all pretty good.”

Norris added that Spanish people in general are born good padel players.

“Just as soon as they can hold a racquet, it’s like they have some powers!”

Even when asked to reveal the name of the worst padel player on the grid, Norris opted to steer clear of answering. However, regardless of their ability to excel in the sport, padel remains the F1 drivers’ sport of preference in their free time during their travels all over the world.

Padel over Pickleball for Lando Norris

Like padel, pickleball is another sport that is quickly becoming viral all over the world. F1 drivers, however, have not picked up on it yet. When the interviewer asked Norris if he is the best pickleball player on the grid as rumors suggest, the 24-year-old said,

Pickle? I played Pickle once in my life. So that must be a lie.”

There are reasons behind pickleball not being as popular among F1 drivers. Norris pointed out that it is a two-person game whereas four people can take part in padel.

Moreover, pickleball is an American sport slowly finding its way into the European market. But it hasn’t made enough of a headway into the region for drivers hailing from the continent to start playing the sport.