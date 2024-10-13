Lakers No. 41, Quincy Olivari, Has “Earned His Respect,” Says Teammate Max Christie

When Quincy Olivari posted a picture with LeBron James on social media wearing Lakers colors, people wondered, ‘Who is #41?’ Days later, the 23-year-old gave the world the answer they were searching. He had a great game against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 11 points in just nine minutes to secure a preseason win for his team.

While talking about the undrafted star, Max Christie told reporters that Olivari has ‘earned his respect.’

During a press conference, Christie heaped praise on the newest Laker. He revealed that the Musketeers star has a knack to learn and absorb information from his experienced teammates. Christie thinks his work ethic is what has put Olivari on the map.

“Quincy has been really really good for us. I think he’s been super attentive to details when we’re in practice. He’s been trying to get as many reps as he can…So, he deserves the night that he had,” Christie told reporters.

“I mean, he’s earned his respect, my respect and I think a lot of guys’ respect just from being around. His attention to detail, he’s willing to learn, the questions he asks, so, it’s no surprise he had the night that he had.”

A player wearing #41 was spotted taking pictures with LeBron on media day. People had no idea that the Lakers had a player representing that jersey.

However, when the time came for him to showcase his talent, Olivari went to work. As mentioned earlier, he dropped 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists against the Bucks in 9 minutes. He shot 4-6 from the field and 3-4 from the three-point line.

One good performance has turned things around for Olivari. He is getting the recognition that he deserves.

But the 23-year-old is still getting used to it.

Quincy Olivari couldn’t believe he was on NBA Today

Every baller grows up with the dream of seeing himself on TV. The thrill of being a topic of discussion on post-game shows is on everyone’s bucket list. Olivari recently had his wish fulfilled when he saw air time on NBA Today. The Lakers rookie shared his joy on social media after experiencing the surreal moment.

He wrote, “Wow, I was just watching NBA Today and then I popped up on the screen. I’m just very very thankful. All honor and glory goes to god.” Malika Andrews talked about the rookie and detailed how Olivari managed to change the outcome of the Bucks matchup in his team’s favor.

The 23-year-old got praised by his coach too. Redick said, “Quincy completely changed the game….Picking up full court, being disruptive, taking time off the shot clock. I thought he executed exactly what we want from someone in his position.”

He also received a shoutout from LeBron. King James posted Olivari’s clip on his IG story and stated that the world is now aware of who the #41 is.