“Coaching Us From a Player’s Standpoint”: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura Praise Lakers HC JJ Redick

New Lakers head coach JJ Redick is making a great impression on his players. While his in-depth analysis has garnered praise, his communication takes the cake. The 40-year-old, who retired from the NBA only three years ago, is making a conscious effort to form bonds with his players, creating a positive atmosphere in the locker room, which they’re enjoying.

Spectrum Sportsnet’s official X account shared a video of Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Max Christie, and Austin Reaves hailing their new coach for his terrific communication skills. Vincent lauded Redick and his coaching staff for preparing a player-centric game plan.

Meanwhile, Hachimura commended his new head coach for using his experience as a former player to communicate with the team. He claimed that the former Clippers guard’s philosophy is easy to follow due to his ability to break it down and explain it perfectly. The forward said,

“He was just in the league so he knows what’s happening right now, so he can teach coaching us from a players’ standpoint. For us, it’s easier to understand… It just makes sense.”

“I think JJ and his staff have been very intentional with our time in the gym and the drills we’re doing.” The Lakers squad discusses JJ Redick’s impact. pic.twitter.com/lMmq7q5hdm — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 9, 2024

Veteran D’Angelo Russell was impressed with Redick’s use of film sessions and his intricate understanding of the game. Young star Max Christie, touted to have a breakout year, also lauded the rookie head coach’s player-centric approach. Austin Reaves raved about Redick and claimed he’s the perfect fit for the team. The guard said,

“He’s been amazing. Communication has been really good. He’s been very to the point on what he expects. That’s what we need so it’s been wonderful.”

Redick’s arrival has injected life back into the Lakers players, who looked apathetic during Darvin Ham’s two-year stint with the team. While none of the stars went into detail about how he has helped improve the mood in the locker room, his incredible explanation of his defensive philosophy indicates why the team is a massive fan of their new coach.

When JJ Redick used ‘Inception’ to explain his defensive approach

In director Christopher Nolan’s 2010 blockbuster Inception, actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s character gets stuck in a dream world while it crashes around him. He has to try various maneuvers to escape from the limbo. Redick used that premise as an analogy to explain that the Lakers were also trapped in limbo on the defensive end last season, especially during fast breaks.

During the 2023-24 season, they were the fourth worst team in containing opposition fast breaks and gave up 16.2 points per game. The rookie head coach explained that he wants the team to track back quicker in transition. During an interview, he said,

“Limbo is when you are not crashing and you are not getting back. We were worst team at a limbo rate. For me in an ideal world, everybody crashes when they deal with consequences of that and emphasize staying out of limbo. I believe that was Inception, we all know what happens when you get stuck in limbo.”

JJ Redick references Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” when explaining his expectations for how his players can execute transition defense better than they did last season. pic.twitter.com/wQMHHlzIua — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 8, 2024

Redick’s captivating personality is the ideal fit for the Lakers. The team had its most successful eras under charismatic coaches like Pat Riley and Phil Jackson. The franchise is hoping the former Clippers star can replicate their impact.