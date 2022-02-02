“Larry Bird walked into practice, hit 15 shots in a row, and left as if nothing happened!”: Paul George recalls the time when the Celtics legend just showed up to the gym and put on a shooting clinic, leaving the former Pacer star and his teammates speechless

Former Pacers executive Larry Bird showed up to the gym and drained 15 shots in a row, leaving Paul George and his teammates shellshocked.

It’s no secret that Larry Bird was one of the greatest to ever step on the court. looked like a slow and unathletic guy, but that was far from the truth, as he was so skilled and crafty that he was virtually unstoppable. Moreover, he was one of the reasons for the ‘white guys can shoot’ meme.

The 12x All-Star had a strap on him and was a sniper when threes were not really a thing. Over his 13-year career, Bird averaged 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, leading the Celtics to 3 NBA Championship.

Larry Bird always had a thing for being extravagant. We all remember him putting on a show, especially that time at the 3-point contest. However, his eye for the dramatic never died even after calling it quits as an NBA player.

Happy 60th birthday to Celtics great Larry Bird! Larry Legend didn’t even need to take off his warmup jacket to win the ’88 3-point contest. pic.twitter.com/VqJjjEWT2f — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 7, 2016

In fact, former Indiana star Paul George recalled such an incident about Larry Bird during his tenure as the Pacers executive which left him and his teammates shocked. What exactly happened? Read on and find out…

Also Read: “Tom Brady is the same thing you think of when you think of Michael Jordan”: Julian Edelman believes the NFL GOAT had the same killer mindset and “addiction to competition” Bulls legend did

Former Pacers star Paul George recalls an incident about Larry Bird that left everyone in the gym bamboozled.

While everyone knows about Larry Bird’s greatness as a player, only a few know about his success as the coach of the Indiana Pacers. However, even a smaller percentage of people know about the fact that he was part of the front office of the Pacers.

His most successful accomplishment was helping Paul George and Co put up against LeBron James and the Heat. In fact, PG13 recalled a hilarious incident about the greatness of Larry Legend during his tenure as an executive. The Clippers star goes on to say –

Via SLAM

He picked a ball up that had rolled over. He rolled up his sleeves and made about 15 in a row, and just walked out like nothing just happened. It was the craziest thing I’ve seen. We were speechless. We didn’t know whether to keep shooting or just to end the practice. It was sweet, man.

Paul George on Larry Bird (SLAM): “He rolled up his sleeves and made about 15 in a row and just walked out [gym] like nothing just happened” — Lang Greene (@LangGreene) July 24, 2013

Just like a great man once said, form is temporary but class is permanent. We sure as hell know Larry Bird was one classy motherf***er.

Maybe the reason that Pacers team did so well despite not having many household names was that they were motivated/afraid once they saw what their executive could do. After all, if they did not do well, he had the power to trade them.

While Bird didn’t have any real success with respect to winning a ring, he did a pretty damn good job. In fact, he was even named the NBA’s Executive of the Year in 2012. As a result, he was the first person to win MVP, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.

Also Read: “If we hadn’t won the championship in 2011, I would have maybe looked to other teams”: Dirk Nowitzki reveals he did consider leaving the Mavericks to have a complete legacy