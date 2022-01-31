“Larry Bird is one of the 10 greatest players of all time”: Jayson Tatum paid respect to the Celtics legend after emulating his 60-point franchise record

Jayson Tatum is on the path to becoming an all-time great. His scoring feats, at the age of just 23, are already up there with the likes of Larry Bird.

A prideful franchise like the Boston Celtics puts its faith in its ability to draft and hone its own superstars. While the generation of Paul Pierce was able to deliver a championship to the Northeast, Jayson Tatum is now at the forefront of the next generation’s quest for Banner 18.

By most accounts, Tatum has had a barnstorming start to a Hall of Fame-caliber career in the world’s best basketball league. He started off fast, being thrust into the primary option role in the playoffs as a rookie.

The chaos of the 2018-19 NBA season notwithstanding, Tatum had a 3rd-year progression to becoming an All-Star, All-NBA caliber player. And despite their first-round loss to the Nets, Celtics fans were treated to a record-breaking 50-burger by #0 in a Game 4 win at TD Garden.

We grabbed a 125-119 victory in a pivotal Game 3 over the Nets, as Tatum tallied a 50-point performance. pic.twitter.com/6d31fEHclC — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 29, 2021

Jayson Tatum talks about the legacy of Larry Bird to Celtics history and culture

Speaking to the Knuckleheads cast of Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, Jayson Tatum described the feeling he got after being compared to Larry Bird following the records that he’s emulated with the Celtics legend:

“I remember what they said after I tied the scoring record of Larry. After the game. When you’re young and you’re in the moment, it doesn’t really resonate (for what it is).”

“Like how special that is. And obviously Larry Bird, man, one of the 10 greatest players of all time. And anything you do to be mentioned in the same category as them, you know you’re doing something special.”

