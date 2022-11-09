Larry Bird, Who Refused To Lend Money To Broke Athletes, Also Denied $25,000 To Attend A Bar Mitzvah

Larry Bird was content with the absolute most basic aspects of life. When it came to basketball, as long as he had a hoop and a ball he could bounce around, it would suffice. Regardless of how many millions he earned throughout his illustrious career, he never let it get to him on a mental level.

Many Athletes see their paycheck ending with 6 zeros and immediately go on a spending spree. Lack of financial advisors during those crucial moments in your life could lead to bankruptcy the second you retire. Not for Larry Legend however. He was never into materialistic things as all he wanted out of basketball, was the glory.

Even when players who were strapped for cash after making poor financial decisions asked Bird for help, he would simply refuse. He understood what it took to be able to save for the future and just as he was on the court, he was that same person off it: cold-blooded.

Also read: Larry Bird Broke Down In Tears After Finding Out Magic Johnson Had Contracted HIV

Larry Bird refused to go to a bar mitzvah for a whopping $25,000

Having Larry Bird show up to your bar mitzvah would most definitely be a top 5 moment in your life. One such 13 year old boy believed he could pay the 3x NBA champion to visit him during him. His family offered him a whopping $25,000 to attend the Boston native’s party.

Bird however, who has earned tens of millions throughout his career, declined. He simply did not want to attend the bar mitzvah despite it being a block away from his home in Boston.

$25,000 is a good chunk of money regardless of how many zeros show up on your bank balance. Bird on the other hand, could not care less. He felt as though it would’ve been an inconvenience in his life and so decided against attending it altogether.

Larry Bird has a net worth of $75 million despite earning a third of that in the NBA

Larry Bird earned around $25 million in the 13 or so seasons he was in the NBA. However, his net worth according to Google stands at an incredible $75 million.

Everything from real estate to owning a hotel and restaurant, the Boston Celtics legend has become quite the passive income savant. This explains why he’s been able to accumulate the amount of wealth that he has without all too many public appearances or segments on television like his fellow retired NBA legends.

Also read: “Larry Bird Talked More Trash”: Byron Scott Once Proclaimed Celtics Legend the Greatest Smack-Talker, Picked Him Over Charles Barkley