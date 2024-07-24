mobile app bar

Larsa Pippen Celebrates Son Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Success in the Summer League

Trikansh Kher
Published

Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) drives the ball against Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams (15) in overtime at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s Sumer League Tournament ended with the Miami Heat edging out the Memphis Grizzlies[ 118-120] in the final round of the competition. The finals were being held in the Thomas & Cook Arena on Monday and there were a plethora of celebrities and athletes seated courtside to enjoy the overtime nail-biter being held in the city of Las Vegas.

Of the many celebrities in attendance, Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of Bulls legend Scottie Pippen was also in the stands to watch her son Scotty Pippen Jr. play. Larsa posted about her attendance on her Instagram stories and tagged her son in an image of him peddling back on defense.

 

Pippen was arguably the best player in the contest and despite the loss, filled up the stat sheet, finishing the game with 29 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

The Memphis player’s recent performance didn’t come as a surprise as he was putting up clutch performances throughout the tournament. The 23-year-old’s 21.5 points, 8.7 assists and 3.3 steals through 6 games played, were good enough to land him a Summer League First Team Selection, and his mother Larsa Pippen was sure to mention the same on her Instagram story.

She shouted out for her son by posting a graphic of the 5 Summer League First-Team selections which included Pippen’s Memphis teammate GG Jackson II, Jordan Miller of the LA Clippers, Houston’s breakout star Reed Sheppard, and Kel’el Ware from Miami’s tournament-winning roster.

Pippen Jr. was an undrafted prospect that was waived by the Lakers mid-way through last season. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies gave him a shot in January this year after the Memphis side lost a lot of its staters to injury and Pippen has made full use of the opportunity that was provided to him. With his recent performance in the Summer League Tournament, Pippen is sure to get a shot at making it to the roster, and will most likely start off as a rotational piece in the Ja Morant-led Grizzlies back-court.

