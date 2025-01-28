“Last Time I Kissed You”: When Shaquille O’Neal Showed Hollywood Star Ben Affleck Love For Going Sober

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal may be quick to share his criticism, but it doesn’t mean he refuses to praise others when he deems fit. During his tenure with the Lakers, O’Neal developed friendships with many of Hollywood’s most famous figures, one of whom is actor Ben Affleck. The two have remained close over the years, which was apparent when the award-winning actor joined TNT’s Inside The NBA crew. Instead of asking a question, The Big Diesel applauded Affleck for his journey to sobriety.

In 2020, Affleck made a guest appearance with the Inside The NBA crew to promote his new film, “The Way Back.” Affleck answered many questions regarding the details of the basketball film. When O’Neal’s came to the mic, he congratulated Affleck on another area of his life. He said,

“We know you’ve been going through a lot. I’m proud of you. You look very good.”

O’Neal highlighted Affleck’s sobriety from alcohol, which he struggled with from the early 1990s to 2018. Affleck was extremely thankful for the kind words of encouragement from his friend and even mentioned an experience involving the two. “Last time you kissed me,” Affleck said. “I like that.”

The kiss that Affleck is referring to came years before Affleck’s visit to the Inside The NBA crew. O’Neal impulsively kissed Affleck on the head and sang a personalized rendition of “I Kissed a Girl” by Katy Perry.

The 15-time NBA All-Star has never been shy to perform outlandish and entertaining acts. However, Affleck made sure to return the favor a few years later.

Affleck showed love to Shaq with a kiss of his own

In 2023, Affleck introduced the players and coaches of the Celebrity All-Star Game. During the competition, he joined the broadcast and decided to poke fun at his old friend. O’Neal was sitting courtside unaware of what was about to ensue. Affleck approached him and gave him a hug before kissing him on the head. Shaq’s reaction didn’t seem the most pleasant.

The four-time champion proceeded to give Affleck a death stare, which became a viral meme on social media. However, there is no bad blood between them. O’Neal and Affleck continue to be friends to this day which, means there are plenty of kisses to come in the future.