“LeBron 20s look like a Kobe Bryant signature model!”: NBA Twitter adores Lakers star’s latest line with Nike, likens them to the Black Mamba’s pairs from the past

LeBron James is on his 20th signature model – After 10 years of monstrosities, he finally has a beautiful pair again.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has had some horrid shoes over the past decade, but things are looking to change. Nike and finish line just released what seems to be the first official colorway of the LeBron lineup. Steering away from the bulky elephant feet designs, Nike has opted for a sleeker, much more cohesive feel this time around.

The upper of the shoe features an upgraded version of the Battle Knit fabric that was first seen in the 15s. The soles seem to take after Kyrie Irving’s shoes and the upper from Kobe. Nike has decided to use a silhouette of him dunking instead, which looks close to what Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan have had.

Many Laker fans have been waiting for the general release of Kobe Bryant sneakers but will have to make do with this instead. Not that they look bad, it’s just the closest thing to the Kobe line. The LeBron 20 is a super mashup of other models that come together brilliantly. A few touches that look different yet fresh are the double swooshes and the absence of an LBJ logo.

Also Read: “LeBron James and I would be perfect for each other!”: Kobe Bryant rejects the option to play with idol Michael Jordan, choosing the King instead

The Nike LeBron 20 apparently just released on Finish Line 👀👀https://t.co/MCzWzbMvyn pic.twitter.com/r1G1V1dvrx — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 2, 2022

LeBron James will love what he sees from the fans – They finally have a slam dunk – just like the new logo being used

While all the fans appreciate the shoe’s design, the price point is a pain point for them. Wallets have been pinched for quite a while. so 200 dollars is massive for a pair of shoes. Even the latest Jordans with the futuristic tech don’t cost that much. Sneaker reporter Nick DePaula agrees, but as all LeBrons go, expect them to hit the sale rack at some point.

Price is wild…but the original AZG is my all-time favourite Bron to hoop in (2 & 10 are next)…so these look REAL promising with the mobile cut, heel/forefoot Zoom setup + return of Sphere Liner — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 2, 2022

Almost all the fans who like sneakers concur that this signature line looks heavily inspired by the Kobe Bryant line of the past. The whole shoe gives a Kobe 8 feel, with a side silhouette looking very similar.

These seem to have a Kobe-type vibe to the design. What do you think? — D.J. (@cjreview3) September 2, 2022

Looks like a Kobe — Ron (@_Ronny_k) September 2, 2022

These are special — Ryan Sierocki (@Sakahachi_17) September 2, 2022

While he had a lot of collaboration efforts in the past, the new model looks like it is building up to something really special. The last model that created this kind of Hype was the LeBron 10, and even that was a big heavy guy. Function over form was the motto, but this one looks to be blending both.

These look like some of Kobe’s — I don’t care, respectfully (@CapriLean999) September 2, 2022

This is sooooooo different compared to his last few signature shoes. Hopefully that much lighter too lol 😂 #sneakerhead — 📍Fablos22 (@Fablos22) September 2, 2022

The fans also agree that this pair looks completely off-brand for Bron and his shoes because most of them have been heavy clunkers. The 19 lows were good, but the highs looked like something A Gundam would wear. Nobody in the league wanted to wear his signature line, maybe this is the season that changes it all.

Also Read: LeBron James’ terrible second option in 2005-06 was on a 5-year $70 million deal