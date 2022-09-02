Basketball

“LeBron 20s look like a Kobe Bryant signature model!”: NBA Twitter adores Lakers star’s latest line with Nike, likens them to the Black Mamba’s pairs from the past

"LeBron 20s look like a Kobe Bryant signature model!": NBA Twitter adores Lakers star's latest line with Nike, likens them to the Black Mamba's pairs from the past
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"No Way...... Not like this!": Valorant Twitter reacts to OpTic Crashies hilarious Ace against Boom Esports
Next Article
"Bronny James got his bounce, 6’6 Bryce got his height": LeBron James and sons’ resemblance lights up social media
NBA Latest Post
"Bronny James got his bounce, Bryce got his height": LeBron James and sons light up social media with astonishing resemblance in their games
“Bronny James got his bounce, 6’6 Bryce got his height”: LeBron James and sons’ resemblance lights up social media

It looks like those LeBron James genes are hitting right at the spot for both…