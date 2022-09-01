“LeBron James and I would be perfect for each other!”: Kobe Bryant rejects option to play with idol Michael Jordan, choosing the King instead

Kobe Bryant played with some of the best players during his career – the chance to play with LeBron James came only during Team USA outings.

Kobe Bryant had a stellar 20-year career in Los Angeles – he had some great players alongside him. While he played with Shaquille O’Neal, Pau Gasol and a few others, one player that would have complimented him best would have been LeBron James. These two players have faced off against each other 22 times, with the Lakers legend only winning 6 times.

The other 16 times were won by the current Laker, all with a weaker team. They shared a great rivalry, which could alas not culminate in an epic finals contest. While fate had other ideas, Kobe believed they would be paired the best. Kobe played with Shaquille O’Neal and against Michael Jordan, But Lebron would be the best fit. Kobe himself was heard saying “He’s a pass-first guy, I am a scorer – we would fit very well together.”

Having played only during the Olympics, the NBA deserved to watch the duo play. LeBron also agrees because he would have loved to play with the Laker great.

Also Read: 6’6 Kobe Bryant broke 7 straight losses with 65 points and a ridiculous contested fadeaway

Kobe, KD or Kyrie — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022





LeBron James is now in his fifth year as a Laker – 1/4th time of Kobe Bryant as a Laker

With the amount of respect LeBron James has for Kobe Bryant, the way he’s behaved as a Laker has been a true testament. Having played 4 years in the purple and gold, LeBron enters his 5 years in LA and is his 20th overall. This season puts him in the same total as Kobe, and if he does win a championship, will also tie him for the same number of rings.

A lot of coincidences surely, but it will be fun to watch all of them play out. Nobody has ever played like Bron in their later years, not even Kobe. He was on the verge of falling apart, with ankles made of pulled pork. Bron on the other hand looks like he’s ready to take on a tiger. One of the fittest athletes of all-time LeBron James will be on a mission to prove everyone wrong.

Last season, the lakers fell flat on their faces. Tweets were deleted, and mouths were shut. After taking multiple blows on the chin, the 4-time champion will be looking to make it five. the thumb on his hand feels empty, and he would like to rectify that. All that while wearing a finger guard with 24 emblazoned on it – Kobe will always be with Bron.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant passes up an easy layup to get Shaquille O’Neal to 61 points, Shaq returns the favour