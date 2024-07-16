“LeBron Is the Dictator of the NBA”: Enes Kanter Describes Why Stars Are Not Heading to Lakers

Over the past few years, Enes Kanter has made a name for himself for his activities and outbursts off the court. Among many others in the American basketball world, Kanter has often condemned LeBron James for numerous reasons. The 32-year-old activist is back in the headlines and continues to criticize the King. Among numerous other points, Kanter elucidated how LBJ was the “dictator of the NBA”.

LeBron James is the biggest personality in the NBA right now. According to Enes Kanter, James has been misusing the power that comes along with his popularity to control the media and even his team. In an episode of Outkick’s Dont @ Me, the Swiss-born athlete even said that everybody in the league was aware of the same.

“When I see a dictator, I know it – LeBron is literally like the dictator of the NBA. He controls the media, he controls his narrative, if you go against his agenda, you get traded, everybody knows it,” Kanter explained, per Fox Sports.

Kanter would go on to indirectly blame the four-time MVP for being the reason behind the Los Angeles Lakers’ inability to attract star players. According to him, apart from players not getting any “clout”, Bron is “not a good teammate”. Kanter explained himself by claiming that the 6ft 9 megastar would often find a scapegoat (used Russell Westbrook as an example) to pin the blame for the team’s failures.

“No other player wants to go play with LeBron… Because they know that it’s all about LeBron. They’re gonna get zero clout… When the Lakers’ season fails, LeBron tries to find a player to blame, and he blamed the whole season on Russell Westbrook, so he is not a good teammate. Obviously, he runs the media, and he tries to control this narrative, but when you actually know and have a conversation inside of the NBA and its players, nobody wants to play with him,” Enes Kanter claimed.

“Nobody wants to play with him… LeBron is literally the dictator of the NBA. He controls his narrative, if you go against his agenda, you get traded. Everybody knows it.” Enes Kanter goes OFF on LeBron James 😳 (via @outkick / TT)pic.twitter.com/EXiq0PiyFK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 15, 2024

As if it wasn’t enough to disrespect Bron, Kanter went a step ahead and also spoke ill about the former’s eldest son. The 6ft 10” forward denounced Bronny by claiming that the youngster didn’t deserve to be in the NBA. Kanter explicitly claimed that the teenager was drafted with the virtue of LeBron being his father.

“He might be a good dude, but he’s not good enough to play in the NBA. The reason he got drafted is because of LeBron, the reason JJ Redick is the coach is because of LeBron,” Kanter spoke about Bronny.

Enes Kanter has spent years calling LeBron James out for certain activities. However, Kanter’s voice doesn’t hold a lot of weight in the NBA fraternity. Kanter constantly voicing his opinions on numerous social and political issues hasn’t had any impact or changed LeBron’s standing amongst the shareholders of the NBA.

As for Bronny, the youngster is receiving significant criticism for his performance as of late. Kanter is added to the long list of doubters that the Los Angeles Lakers rookie will have to prove wrong.