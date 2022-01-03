“The NFL has a long history of penalizing players who speak up against injustice!”: Enes Kanter lashes out on Twitter throwing light on the potential billion dollar between the NFL and China

Enes Kanter is an outspoken critic of human rights issues.

Enes Kanter has often spoken his mind, disregarding the bigger players. It started with opposing his home country Turkey’s president. He even went as far as calling the acting president – Hitler of our century.

Consequently, his passport was revoked and had several arrest warrants against his name. While his stint in the NBA saved him from the troubles, his father was convicted on charges of terrorism and imprisoned.

Kanter recently became a US citizen, and has changed his name to ‘Enes Kanter Freedom’. He is the public advocate of China’s human rights violations. His quest has spared no one, calling out the likes of Lebron James for choosing money over morals.

What an honor! Huge thanks to 43rd president of the U.S. George W. Bush I’m proud to be a citizen of the United States of America, the land of the free and home of the brave. 🇺🇸 I will never take for granted the Freedoms that I have here. pic.twitter.com/WAtTcLUMwb — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) December 27, 2021

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 18, 2021

“Money over Morals for the King. Sad and disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice. They really do ‘shut up & dribble’ when the Big Boss says so.”

Also Read – “Black athletes are telling me to call out LeBron James and Michael Jordan!”: Enes Kanter Freedom tries to defend his stand against the Lakers star and Nike

The NFL has gone international, granting teams specific international territories in which they can host events and further their franchise.

Recently, the NFL announced an expansive Home Marketing Areas (HMA) initiative. This initiative allows NFL teams to conduct one international game every season. Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, and Spain are the countries in the contract for the event.

Now fully confirmed by the NFL. A huge day for international expansion! 🌎🏈 pic.twitter.com/gDVFoRAbYi — Michael Mc (@Michael_NFL) December 15, 2021

While this is a great initiative to increase the reach of the sport globally, Enes Kanter does not support the inclusion of China in this contract. He took the issue to Twitter calling out the NFL for this collaboration.

Shame!!

The @NFL has a long history of

penalizing players who speak up

against injustice.

It’s no surprise that the #NFL decided to partner with China to capitalize on its billion dollar sports market at the exact moment China’s human rights abuses and Genocide become viral news. — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) December 30, 2021

The NFL has a history of not supporting human rights movements. The world kneeled down in support of ‘Black Lives Matter’. However, the NFL chose to fine players and teams kneeling down for the cause.

Leave it to the NFL. They have now solved the Kaepernick problem. Players will be told to stay in the locker room during the national anthem if they were planning on kneeling down.If they are on the field kneeling,the team gets a fine. Brilliant. Solves nothing#nfl

# Kaepernick — Riff2112 (@TheFaxMatter) May 23, 2018

Enes Kanter has been a human rights activist for a long time. While his emotions are in the right place, it is unlikely any steps will be taken. China offers a billion-dollar market and the major sports leagues are a business before anything else.

Also Read – “Joel Embiid mocked Enes Kanter Freedom by singing the song ‘let freedom ring’”: Kendrick Perkins shares a hilarious insight into the Philly big man’s sensational 41-point double-double at the TD Garden