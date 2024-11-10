LeBron James ‘Accused’ by Woman of Constantly Staring at Her during a Lakers Game

Every time LeBron James steps onto the court, thousands of eyeballs follow him around. While most of those fans look at him out of admiration, some have a different agenda in mind. A woman posted a clip online after the Lakers’ road game against the Grizzlies, claiming that LeBron was constantly staring at her during the contest.

Advertisement

Her video was reposted by Raphousetv (RHTV) MEDIA on X and has amassed over a million views within hours. In the clip, the woman seemingly tries to film the game from her courtside seat at FedExForum to prove that LeBron frequently stares at her during the game.

She started her video with, “One thing about it, LeBron James is going to recognize me at a game every single time. Come to this game with me and see if I’m tripping.”

The woman was seated right next to the Lakers bench. In her video, the Lakers superstar can be seen looking at her camera for a fraction of a second in some instances, which is pretty normal if someone is seated right in front of you. That doesn’t prove that LeBron was staring at the lady with any kind of interest.

“Y’all, look, did he not stare in my eyes? I don’t know, maybe I’m tripping,” she added during her voiceover on the footage. Towards the end of the video, she can be heard saying that she feels like she’s also a part of the James family now.

Sensing her weird behavior, fans started labeling her “creep” and “stalker” in the comments.

Female Fan Says That Lebron James Is Going To Recognize Her At Every Time😳 pic.twitter.com/bpaNXdtLAy — Raphousetv (RHTV) MEDIA 🔌 (@raphousemedia) November 9, 2024

However, the video seemed pretty harmless and the lady didn’t initiate any questionable actions against LBJ. But her claims certainly seem far-fetched.

It’s important to understand that during his time in the arena, LeBron must’ve looked at hundreds of other people. Even if they were all accidental eye contacts, it doesn’t mean anything.

More importantly, LeBron is a devoted family man. The intention behind posting this clip must be to stir up controversy and get some clicks at the superstar’s expense.

As of now, nobody from LBJ’s family or team has commented on it. Most likely, we’ll not get a comment from them because these claims are not worth entertaining.

LeBron James and wife Savannah James are best friends

LeBron is married to his high school sweetheart Savannah and his fans know that he is not interested in a life outside of his family. The two got married in 2013. They are blessed with three kids and are affectionately addressed as the ‘Royal Couple’ of the NBA. In the recently released Netflix series ‘Starting 5’, Savannah said that after all these years, they’re still best friends.

She said, “Both of us are just really young at heart. I think that’s the best way to keep things fresh and new. We are two peas in a pod. He’s my bestie.” King James also shared his take on the importance of family.

He said, “I wouldn’t have had the career I’ve had, I wouldn’t be who I am without her.” For someone to even think of driving a wedge between them is just unnecessary.