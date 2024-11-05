LeBron James and Draymond Green’s August 2024 Wine Night Led to Over $7000 in Expenses

After a long season of competitive basketball, NBA stars enjoy the fruits of their labor during the off-season. This summer, that fruit was grape for LeBron James and Draymond Green.

Following a successful outing at the Paris Olympics, James invited his long-time friends Rich Paul and Maverick Carter along with Draymond Green to sample a lavish lineup of French wines.

Viral sommeliers ‘Super Vino Bros’ caught wind of James’ seven-bottle night in late August. They dug deep to figure out just how much the King and Green spent on their night out three months ago. Here’s their informed breakdown:

Clos De Tart 2017 Grand Cru Monopole – $600 x 2

Clos La Roche 1988 – $1375

Chateau Margaux 1990 – $1199

Domaine Jean-Louis Chave 2000 – $575

Chateau Lafite-Rothschild 2010 – $1450

Clos St. Jacques Domaine Armand Rousseau 2017 – $1695

In total, LeBron and Dray enjoyed a $7494 night of premium liquor. It may seem like an exorbitant amount, but not to a billionaire like LBJ.

It seemed the group had a lot of fun that night. The King even uploaded a picture of all the bottles on his Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SuperVinoBros (@supervinobros)

The wine obsession has taken a hold on several NBA superstars. LeBron’s Miami Heat teammate, Dwyane Wade, launched his own cellar in 2014. The King is yet to follow suit, though he does have promising collaborations with leading spirit brands like Lobos Tequila and Hennessy Whiskey.

In 2018, Wade and James – then teammates in Cleveland – visited the Mayacamas Vineyards in Napa Valley along with the entire Cavaliers roster. James’ championship-winning teammate, Kevin Love, revealed that “Bron has a supercomputer in his brain” when it comes to wine.

LeBron’s love for wine is well-known among fans as well as many of the King’s Instagram live videos feature a glass in his hand. The four-time NBA MVP confessed that he drinks wine every day, and even occasionally, allows his children to have a glass with him.

It makes sense that Green joined him on the expensive wine night as the 2017 DPOY is no stranger to finer beverage either. In 2021, after his teammate Stephen Curry made the NBA’s top 75 list, Green celebrated the occasion in a grand way.

He ordered a Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche, a $5000 French wine and joked, “Tell Joe [Lacob] that we about to go order a bottle of DRC because Steph made the 75th anniversary team.”

The owner of the Warriors franchise had to foot the bill for Draymond and Steph’s extravagant celebration. But it’s highly unlikely that the billionaire businessman had any complaints.