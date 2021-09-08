“LeBron James got it on with Nicole Scherzinger for a sneaker?!”: When the Lakers star released a hilarious NSFW advertisement to promote the LeBron 6s

LeBron James and Nike went absolutely off the wall during the release of the Nike LeBron 6s with this NSFW advertisement

LeBron James’s signature line with Nike is among the highest sold shoes of all time. The sneakers aren’t exactly cheap either. But the thing is when you have the chance to wear the same shoes as potentially the greatest of all time, why wouldn’t you do it?

Today, the 36-year-old’s shoes carry the same image as him, nothing but serious when it comes to being on-court, and more than anything, being family-friendly. However, in 2008, it seems this wasn’t quite as much a priority to the star or the company.

What are we talking about, you ask? Well, we bring to you, perhaps the King’s greatest shoe advertisement of all time.

Trust us, you’re going to want to see this.

LeBron James released an NSFW advertisement with Nike for the 6th iteration of his signature line, back in 2008

LeBron James? NSFW? We can’t be serious… right?

Oh no ladies and gentlemen, we are completely serious.

Oh, you don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the nearly 4-minute piece of gold in the form of a YouTube clip below.

Now that you’ve seen it, we’ll give you a moment to truly drink it in.

Done? Ok, let’s continue.

There have been some incredible shoe advertisements in the history of the NBA. Immediately, Michael Jordan’s advert for the Air Jordan 1 comes to mind.

But, could the utter bizarreness of this one put it above even that level?

We don’t know, but if ‘yes’ is not the answer, we don’ want to know.

