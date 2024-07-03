LeBron James and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Are Not on the Same Page, Says Kendrick Perkins

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hugs general manager Rob Pelinka after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

At the end of last season, everybody wondered what LeBron James‘ next move would be. Quashing all doubts, recently, King James signed a new max contract with the Lakers worth a whopping $104 million for the next two years. However, the franchise hasn’t been able to grab any significant success in the off-season, and GM Rob Pelinka has been at the center of all blame. Kendrick Perkins also believes there’s something wrong with Pelinka’s decision-making.

Advertisement

The former NBA star, on First Take, applauded LeBron for pulling off such a lucrative deal at this age. He said that it shows LeBron still hasn’t lost his touch and control in the league.

On the flip side, Perkins was confused by Pelinka’s decision to miss out on the major opportunity to sign Klay Thompson who was looking for a new home. Perkins said,

“We all know that LeBron James wanted Klay Thompson. They missed out on that to the Dallas Mavericks, I don’t know how. Because all he had to do was offer something of nice quality to the Golden State Warriors.”

The 2008 NBA Champion added that Pelinka fumbled the team’s chances of doing something spectacular in the next season by not giving his all to acquire Thompson.

.@KendrickPerkins believes the Lakers and LeBron are on "two different pages." "Every time he steps on the floor, LeBron James is thinking about championships. Rob Pelinka is thinking about the future." pic.twitter.com/GdRnZaA6tx — First Take (@FirstTake) July 3, 2024

The 39-year-old said that these things are happening because Pelinka and LeBron are not on the same page. He believes that while LeBron is out there looking for his next ring, Pelinka is trying to make moves that help secure the future of his organization.

As per him, if Pelinka acts on LeBron’s wish to get a new teammate, they might win another championship in the next two years. Interestingly, Pelinka’s poor decision-making seems to be the majority’s opinion.

Nick Wright slams Rob Pelinka for failing to sign Klay Thompson

A player like Klay Thompson is rarely available in the market. The fact that this was his first free agency speaks to the reality of it. Nick Wright expressed his disappointment about Pelinka’s failure to pull it, even when LeBron offered the Lakers to take a pay cut for signing Thompson. He said,

“The Dallas Mavericks win a bidding war for a player whose dad is your broadcaster. You can’t sign the coach you try to sign, you can’t land Klay, what does he do?”

Understandably, Pelinka is being grilled by the media for his recent failures. On top of that, fans on the internet aren’t happy with it either and they have already accepted that next year won’t be that different for their franchise. Can the Lakers redeem themselves by making use of the remaining time to land some crucial pieces? Only time will tell.