LeBron James Astonished to Learn Hennessy Has More Barrels Than His ‘Total Career Points’

At the tail end of September, LeBron James and world-renowned cognac brand Hennessy collaborated to launch a special edition bottle featuring the Lakers superstar. For a promotional post, the four-time NBA champion sat down with his close friend and business Maverick Carter, who asked him a few ‘LeBron vs. Hennessy’ questions. One of them was whether James had more career points or Hennessy had more barrels of liquor. The answer left the forward astonished.

The four-time MVP started well on the quiz, correctly answering the first four questions. The fifth about his points tally and the number of barrels Hennessy had on hand left him stumped. He incorrectly guessed that he had more points. Carter informed him he was incorrect and said,

“Hennessey has over half a million barrels. You’ve scored 40,474 points. You’ve got some catching up to do.”

The answer left James astonished but he did the math and realized that the brand has been around for over 200 years more than he has and is world-renowned. It later made sense to him that they had more barrels. It was his only slip-up in the quiz as he went 8-of-9 and successfully won the contest. His prize was the limited edition ‘LeBron x Hennessy’ bottle, which he was visibly proud to win.

LeBron’s collab with Hennessy

James is no stranger to teaming up with some of the world’s biggest brands. His latest is his collaboration with the acclaimed cognac brand Hennessy. The 39-year-old has been vocal about his appreciation of the brand. Talking about his admiration for Hennessy and the partnership, he said,

“I was fortunate enough to visit the Maison in Cognac a while back, and seeing the care and craftsmanship that go into creating each bottle was pretty incredible. This collaboration represents a shared sense of dedication and discovery coming to life for everyone to enjoy.”

The bottle went on sale on September 30th and is priced at $49.99 but can vary depending on the provider. James is the first NBA player to launch a collaborative drop with Hennessy, another feather in the cap of one of the greatest players ever.