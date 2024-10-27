LeBron James “Astounded” Skip Bayless with 32-Point Triple-Double in Win Over Kings

Skip Bayless made it his brand to criticize LeBron James for the entirety of his career in sports media. The former UNDISPUTED analyst barely misses a chance to call out the 6ft 9” forward, even pointing out petty mistakes when he performs well. But in a surprising turn of events, Bayless was in awe of James’ showing in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 131-127 win over the Sacramento Kings tonight.

Bron had the biggest role to play in tonight’s victory, recording a 32-point triple-double. But his closing-period heroics were the real difference maker. This same 16-point fourth-quarter outburst left Bayless amazed.

“You astounded me tonight. I’m in awe of you (LeBron James) tonight. I am reverent about you tonight…Tonight you were the King against the Kings,” Bayless said about the King. In a rare display of humility, he even declared that he was not even worthy of making the video about the 39-year-old.

James scored 16 points in the Lakers’ 21-0 run to begin the fourth quarter. This sensational performance in the first few minutes of the period allowed JJ Redick’s boys to go up 108-94. But De’Aaron Fox and Co. bounced back in no time, cutting the lead to two points in the dying minutes.

However, it is almost impossible for Skip to not layer his praises without some critique. Bayless shed light on this scoreless eight-minute period by James and claimed that Anthony Davis’ three-pointer “saved” the team.

“You didn’t score for the last eight minutes and 23 seconds of the game and AD hit the big three at the end to save you and then finally the clinching free throw,” the 72-year-old added.

I GOT NOTHING BAD TO SAY ABOUT LEBRON TONIGHT. I’M IN AWE!!! EXCEPT FOR … pic.twitter.com/t9FNHBKLVY — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 27, 2024

LeBron had a rather unattractive stat line in the first two regular season games. Averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6 assists in these two games led to a majority of fans believing that Father Time finally has finally caught up with the 39-year-old. But tonight’s performance, the second night of back-to-back games, silenced all the naysayers.

The LA side will head into their upcoming five-game road trip with the utmost confidence. Backed by the sublime form that LeBron and AD have been in, there is a legitimate opportunity for the Lakers to head back to California with a flawless 8-0 record.