LeBron James Breaks down Which Teams Are Most Likely to Win NBA Finals

On June 6, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will duke it out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. During their Conference runs, the Mavs eliminated three of the top-four seeds while the Celts unarguably had a relatively easier run. Despite the disparity in competition, the Green Machine, which finished with the best record in the 2023-24 season, will be favored to win it all and the Mavericks will enter as underdogs.

On their Mind the Game pod, LeBron James and JJ Redick discussed what will define the championship round. LBJ has been to 10 Finals as both a favorite and an underdog, so, he knows the expectations on either side of the aisle.

The 4x Finals MVP expressed that often favorites have a heavier burden because of the increased expectations compared to the underdogs. He added that the team, whose top talents could withstand opposition runs, is going to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The All-time leading scorer recalled how in the 2011 Finals, title favorites Miami Heat had some fantastic moments but withered away during key runs by Dallas. As a result, his Heat lost in six games to the Dirk Nowitzki-led squad. He said,

“The best team with the best players and withstand runs in the finals, in the postseason is going to be the team that wins, we was the favorite when I was in Miami versus Dallas. We had times where we played exceptionally well, but we didn’t withstand some of their runs.”



Thus, as the underdogs, Luka Doncic and Co. will look to replicate the heroics of the 2011 Mavericks championship team. Their hands will be full against the top seed but they have shown phenomenal adjustments against higher-ranked squads throughout the playoffs.

Will the Mavericks pull off another upset after a decade?

The Boston Celtics unarguably have the deepest two-way squad in the league. They have five top-quality shot-creators who make for the best deep-range shooting team. Getting Kristaps Porzingis back will give them a further boost and help negate the overachieving frontline of the Mavs, especially in the form of 7’1” rookie Dereck Lively II.

Meanwhile, despite some match-up mismatches, the Doncic-led team will fancy their chances after making the third finals in franchise history.

The Mavericks were able to shut down multiple elite offenses in the playoffs and their defense has been on par with some of the best efforts in recent playoff history. Kyrie Irving and Doncic have gelled together perfectly, knowing when to defer to each other.

They are one of the best backcourts in the league which can put Celtics in a mixer. LeBron James has been full of praise for Irving and expressed that he is the wild card for the team.

Thus, having such an arrow in their quiver will make the Texan franchise confident about their chances. However, the Celtics will be in the title round for the second time in three years and have the experience to fend off the fiercest runs from Doncic and Irving. Overall, the stage set is for one of the most memorable NBA Finals in history.