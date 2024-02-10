“LeBron James Caught Lying in 4K”: Claiming an Accidental Pass Furthers His Greatness, LBJ Has NBA Fans Trolling Him for Fibbing Yet Again

LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for years now and he is very much aware of it. Therefore, he often says and does things to maintain his exalted public image that tends to invite trolling from NBA Twitter. Just recently, when the Denver Nuggets played the Lakers at home, LeBron executed a masterful tip pass to Anthony Davis, a highlight play that seems to be playing on a loop on every sports network for the past day or so. However, the play has also opened up LeBron to some unwanted consequences.

After the game, LeBron decided to take to Twitter to take credit for the pass, while also calling out his detractors for trying to undermine the assist as a fluke. “After all this time I’m still proving them wrong! I mean you would think they know by now but you know when it comes to me,” Bron wrote on Twitter.

But new angles of the pass were made accessible to the public after the game, and that has opened up the floor for debate. In a now viral tweet/X post from @BrickMuse captioned “LeBron caught lying in 4k“, LeBron can be seen losing control of the ball. The clip clearly shows that the ball is fumbled by LeBron and then it lands into Davis’s hands. The pass from Rui Hachimura seems to have been a bit off time, as the Lakers were looking to take advantage of their momentum downhill.

Another twitter/X user by the name @PrepTheftAuto, shared a similar clip of the incident, choosing to shower the King with harsh words of criticism. Talking about the incident, the Twitter user said “He is a textbook narcissist that’s all there is to it.”

Even a parody account by the name @Darvin Ham Muse, decided to let the King know that it was time for him to stop bluffing, captioning his post, “Dawg, what’s up with Bron and lying so damn much.”

From the perspective of fans, LeBron still seems to be lying to take credit for something he didn’t do. His body language and expression during the play certainly does point to LeBron misrepresenting the facts. The King does have a reputation to maintain and these kinds of misadventures are not good for his legacy.

LeBron James has been caught bluffing before as well

One similar incident happened back in 2016 when LeBron was asked to quote his favourite line from The Godfather, a movie he had apparently seen six times before. But James would choose to dodge the question, telling the media,

“There are too many different phrases, and too many different lines in that movie to categorize one… Each movie is nine hours long, what do you want me to do? I’ll let you pick one and I’ll roll with it.”

But this wouldn’t be the last of James’s apparent ‘lies’, as LeBron was once asked about his thoughts about the Malcolm X autobiography he was holding in his hands. James, who had been spotted carrying around the book for a while, was caught off guard, as he tried to dodge the question, telling the media,

“It’s him understanding how powerful the n*gro can be. He uses that word a lot. But we have to unite and we have to be together and we have to stand strong because there’s always going to be obstacles.”

Though it’s not clear if LeBron is really bluffing about his takes on different matters, or if the King just happened to provide the media with poor answers from time to time. It’s completely plausible that with LeBron’s busy schedule and the miles on his body and mind, the King too can sometimes ‘zone out’ during press conferences, as chasing the ghost of Chicago can be an exhausting experience.