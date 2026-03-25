LeBron James’ Former Teammate Picks Kobe Bryant Over ‘The King’ to “Get a Bucket”

Over the years, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have checked just about every box when it comes to greatness. Championships, MVPs, Finals MVPs, All-NBA selections—you name it, they have it covered. Their destination to the summit was common, but their respective journeys have always been very different.

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The Mamba always leaned into that killer instinct while The King played more like a do-it-all force who could control every part of the game. Even when they linked up on the 2008 United States men’s Olympic basketball team, you could see the contrast; Kobe setting the tone with edge while LeBron powered through everything in his path. Still, it felt more about Bryant on the “Redeem Team” because everyone, Bron included, tried to emulate his work ethic.

The best person to speak on this is someone who has balled alongside both legends. Retired NBA baller Deron Williams checked that box.

The three-time All-Star was a recent guest on the To The Baha podcast, where he weighed in on the differences between James and Bryant. And while he lauded both, it was not hard for him to admit that there were some mentality differences.

“Both of them’s work ethic was crazy. They both work hard. They’re just different. Kobe just had that mentality where he’s on his own, locked in, doing his thing. LeBron is more silly, keeping things light, which I think we needed both things. We needed both of those versions of them on that team. But LeBron could lock in too,” expressed Williams.

It’s always hard for certain players to verbalize the key differences between greatness, but Williams did a good job pointing to Kobe’s greatest strength, his mind. And that’s not to say that LBJ doesn’t have incredible focus or determination. His locked in Miami Heat meme is still one of the most iconic visuals in NBA history. But James does have a level of silliness that Kobe doesn’t.

Deron Williams says he’d take Kobe over LeBron to go get a bucket “I’ve played with both of them.

If I’ve got to give the ball to someone to go get a bucket, I’m going Kobe.” (via @ToTheBaha, Tidal League) pic.twitter.com/Gu0g7Tskno — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 25, 2026

That’s not to say it makes either man better or worse. It’s just an observation. Williams did however specify that if the game were on the line, he knows exactly who he would pass the ball to for the winning basket.

“I’ve been around both of them. Obviously, I played with both of them. If I got to get a ball to somebody to get a bucket, I’m going Kobe,” stated Williams.

It feels like this would be the majority answer. LeBron has had so many clutch moments and game winning shots, but Kobe had just a bit more.

This is one of those instances where Williams’s statement won’t further any GOAT arguments or debates, but it does provide some great insight into two of the greatest athletes who have ever graced professional sports. And whether you’re team Mamba or team Bron, it’s so nice that the one time they were teammates in the Olympics, they went undefeated and brought America back some gold.