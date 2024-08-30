LeBron James Claims Draymond Green Should Be ‘In Jail’ For What He Did On Wine Night

After a mixed year of basketball with an early elimination from the playoffs and an Olympic gold medal, LeBron James is content spending the rest of the offseason unwinding and relaxing. Known to be an avid wine connoisseur, James recently took to his social media to call out Warriors forward Draymond Green over his shenanigans on a wine night.

The Lakers star forward had his entourage of Rich Paul and Maverick Carter with him on wine night. Another guest in the midst was the Golden State Warriors star, who apparently needs to be ‘in jail’ for whatever he did, according to James.

James uploaded a series of photos tagging Paul, Carter, and Green. The initial IG story was captioned, “Was one of those nights @money23green.”

However, it was quickly followed up by Mav Carter sharing James’ story on his own with a caption, “@money23green would NOT stop pulling out the major hits.” Sharing Carter’s story to his own account, James captioned it,

“He should be in jail for what he did.”

Given the context of the stories uploaded, it is possible that Green may have gotten a bit too drunk. However, Carter’s caption on his story reveals that Draymond came packing with some strong spirits that ended up getting almost everyone a tad too tipsy on the night.

As for James’ caption, there doesn’t seem to be any problem or animosity between the two NBA stars. James and Green have developed a strong bond with one another for the past few years. Having met in multiple NBA Finals over the years, Green and James have been in an on-court rivalry for over a decade.

It started with the Cavs-Warriors rivalry that eventually transitioned into the Lakers-Warriors rivalry. However, the two All-Stars are great friends and often hang out with one another off the court.

But as for Green’s shenanigans on wine night, it would be a treat for fans if James, Green, Paul, or even Carter would reveal what happened and give more insight into what exactly Green did that led James to claim he deserved to be ‘in jail.’