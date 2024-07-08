LeBron James Confident Lakers Aren’t ‘That Far Off’ From Championship Contention

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on all the free agents they had targeted this summer. On top of missing out on signing a star in this free agency, the Lakers have had no new major additions to the team. Additionally, they may have also lost out on Taurean Prince, with reports suggesting he has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. But when asked if he could still win with the current Lakers roster, this is what LeBron James had a surprising amount of confidence in his squad.

A part of this year’s Team USA, The King was interviewed during the team’s first practice. Given the Lakers’ ups and downs since 2020, the reporter asked if James could still win another title in LA and LeBron’s answer is sure to electrify the team loyalists.

“Of course. Because we’ve done it before. We still have two guys who commit every single day; myself and AD. We commit to excellence, we commit to improve. We’re not that far off.”

LeBron on whether the Lakers can still contend with him: "Of course. Because we've done it before… we're not that far off"pic.twitter.com/ZDAW6LOMcX — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 8, 2024

Winning another title is still a top priority for LeBron James despite the team not being able to add more firepower to the roster this summer. He specifically named himself and Anthony Davis as the only two players who put in the work and are striving to win another ring.

James made sure to bring up 2023, where the team made it to the Western Conference Finals. Though they were swept by the Denver Nuggets, it seems as if James is still optimistic going forward.

“One year we were removed from the Western Conference Finals. This past year didn’t go as well as we would’ve liked but we’re not that far off. And there’s so many teams in the league, so many great teams in the league in the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference, but we don’t see that we’re that far off.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star did reiterate how this past season, the postseason specifically, did not go as planned. The team was once again knocked out of the postseason at the hands of the Nuggets.

And despite taking other talented rosters and teams that are rising to the occasion, LBJ was still poised and confident that his Lakers squad was certainly not that far off from others who are contending for a title.

Given that the free agency still has some hidden gems here and there, let’s see if the Lakers do end up adding someone to bolster their roster.