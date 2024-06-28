LeBron James Congratulated by Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Others on Historic Moment

LeBron James and his son, Bronny James have made history as they become the first father-son to be in the NBA together. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft yesterday. The historic moment prompted the likes of Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry, among other notable personalities, to congratulate the young rookie and his proud father on social media.

Advertisement

LeBron James finally got his lifelong wish come true of playing with his son in the NBA. Now fans wait for Bronny and LeBron to step on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers together.

Magic Johnson went to his X account to congratulate the father-son duo. He wrote,

“Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers! This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the @Lakers during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!”

Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers! This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the @Lakers during Summer League in… pic.twitter.com/jGRbGiD0n6 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 27, 2024

The Lakers legend wasn’t the only one, however, who went on to congratulate James and his son. Golden State Warriors point guards Stephen Curry and Chris Paul both went on to congratulate this newly formed father-son duo in the NBA.

While Curry did not upload a caption on his Instagram story, he shared a picture of Bron and Bronny from back when the latter was just a toddler. Both of them can be seen sitting courtside at the then Staples Center. Curry also highlighted a comment of King James as caption for the picture, “Legacy!!!!”

Chris Paul, on the other hand, shared a picture of Bron and Bronny wrote, “SPECIAL!!! CONGRATS @BRONNY.”

Chris Paul and Stephen Curry celebrated Bronny joining LeBron James on the Lakers pic.twitter.com/KnFwT7blI0 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 28, 2024

Even Boston Celtics star forward and the NBA champion, Jayson Tatum uploaded a post of Bronny and LeBron in Lakers apparel on his IG Stories.

Tatum celebrates LeBron and Bronny teaming up pic.twitter.com/Z4kU45HWVb — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 28, 2024

Despite numerous players and legends congratulating both Bronny and LeBron, not everyone is convinced that the eldest son of LBJ will go on to have a successful career in the NBA.

In fact, Rachel Nichols went so far as to claim that Bronny will never become a star in the league.

“Will he ever be a star? I don’t think so. It does not seem like just his size and some of the other things about the way he plays, I don’t think he’s a future star player.”

Nichols’ comments on FS1’s Undisputed may have also led LeBron James to unfollow her on social media. But Bronny is surely looking to make the most of his NBA opportunity.