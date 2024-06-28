mobile app bar

LeBron James Congratulated by Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Others on Historic Moment

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
LeBron James Congratulated by Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Others on Historic Moment

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and his son, Bronny James have made history as they become the first father-son to be in the NBA together. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft yesterday. The historic moment prompted the likes of Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry, among other notable personalities, to congratulate the young rookie and his proud father on social media.

LeBron James finally got his lifelong wish come true of playing with his son in the NBA. Now fans wait for Bronny and LeBron to step on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers together.

Magic Johnson went to his X account to congratulate the father-son duo. He wrote,

“Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers! This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the @Lakers during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!”

 

The Lakers legend wasn’t the only one, however, who went on to congratulate James and his son. Golden State Warriors point guards Stephen Curry and Chris Paul both went on to congratulate this newly formed father-son duo in the NBA.

While Curry did not upload a caption on his Instagram story, he shared a picture of Bron and Bronny from back when the latter was just a toddler. Both of them can be seen sitting courtside at the then Staples Center. Curry also highlighted a comment of King James as caption for the picture, “Legacy!!!!” 

Chris Paul, on the other hand, shared a picture of Bron and Bronny wrote, “SPECIAL!!! CONGRATS @BRONNY.”

Even Boston Celtics star forward and the NBA champion, Jayson Tatum uploaded a post of Bronny and LeBron in Lakers apparel on his IG Stories.

Despite numerous players and legends congratulating both Bronny and LeBron, not everyone is convinced that the eldest son of LBJ will go on to have a successful career in the NBA.

In fact, Rachel Nichols went so far as to claim that Bronny will never become a star in the league.

“Will he ever be a star? I don’t think so. It does not seem like just his size and some of the other things about the way he plays, I don’t think he’s a future star player.”

Nichols’ comments on FS1’s Undisputed may have also led LeBron James to unfollow her on social media. But Bronny is surely looking to make the most of his NBA opportunity.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these