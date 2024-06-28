LeBron James Unfollows Rachel Nichols Following Bronny Disrespect

The 2024 NBA draft had a few surprises as some players fell down the list of where they would’ve been drafted. Another surprising move was the Los Angeles Lakers drafting Bronny James with the 55th pick in the second round. While there have been doubts surrounding Bronny, it seems that LeBron James was not on board with Rachel Nichols’ disrespectful take on his son.

In NBA history, LeBron James and Bronny will become the first father-son duo to play together. Fans and analysts have had different takes on Bronny’s trajectory, but Rachel Nichols seems to have gone a step too far, causing LBJ to unfollow her on social media.

“LeBron James (KingJames) is no longer following @Rachel__Nichols.”

LeBron James (KingJames) is no longer following @Rachel__Nichols

Rachel Nichols joined Skip Bayless on an episode of Undisputed. The 50-year-old sports commentator did have a few nice things to say about LeBron James’ son but eventually claimed he would never be a star in the league.

“Will he ever be a star? I don’t think so. It does not seem like just his size and some of the other things about the way he plays, I don’t think he’s a future star player.”

"Will he ever be a star? I don't think so. It does not seem like just his size and some of the other things about the way he plays, I don't think he's a future star player."

Rachel Nichols considered Bronny’s draft pick by comparing it to players who fell down the draft significantly. She mentioned how there are players who have gone on to become solid defensive guards whereas others do not make it into the league after a few years.

As a father, no one would like to hear someone else casting doubts on their child. And LeBron James may be no different. While James has not said anything specific, the timing of unfollowing Nichols right after her appearance on Undisputed is uncanny and can certainly be the reason that compelled LBJ to unfollow Rachel Nichols.

LeBron James will finally share the court with his son

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. LeBron James finally got his wish that he had been vocal about all these years to share the court with his son.

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James with the #55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. LeBron James and his son Bronny are now the first father-son duo ever to be in the NBA at the same time.

Now, there have been fans who aren’t too happy with the Lakers drafting Bronny as many are saying that he only got drafted because of his father. Some fans are also of the opinion that Bronny’s career in the NBA is only dependent on LeBron, and when LeBron retires, Bronny will be out of the league.

While Bronny may not have the same height and physical strength as his father, it is too soon to cast judgment without seeing how he’ll perform in the NBA. Whether he has a successful run or not, it’ll be a sight to see LeBron sharing the court with his son, something that has never happened before in the NBA.