LeBron James Credits ‘$500,000 Motivation’ Behind 14-Point Comeback in In-Season Tournament Win Over Suns: “We Going for It”

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers recorded their first road win of the season last night. Taking on the Phoenix Suns, the Purple and Gold willed their way to a 14-point comeback to win the game 122-119. A huge part of the reason behind the much-needed W for the Lakers was the exceptional performance of the team’s leader, King James.

Following the game, LeBron spoke to the media about the comeback. He was asked about the In-Season Tournament and what the team’s motivation looks like heading into it. The King claimed that he feels great about the tournament, especially because there’s a huge cash prize on the line. And, that’s what the Lakers are aiming for.

“Y’all heard that there’s $500,000 on the line, so we’re going for that,” LeBron told the reporter during a post-game interview. The In-Season tournament is not just about flashy courts and glamorous jerseys. The prize money of the newly introduced tournament is half a million dollars for every single player on the winning team. So we know what is motivating the LeBron James-led Lakers squad as we progress further into the season.

The In-Season Tournament is yet another opportunity for King James to prove his dominance as a future Hall of Famer. If he can win the tournament in its debut year, that would be another feather in his cap before he retires.

Currently, the tournament is at its group stage, and there is still a long way to go. But will the Lakers be crowned the In-Season Tournament Champions when all is said and done? Only time will tell.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have a long road ahead of them

Last night’s game was just the opener for LeBron James and the Lakers. But with one win under their belt, the Lakers can now look forward to the rest of the games as they look to make it to the knockout round. In order to do that, they will need to surpass their other group mates, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Portland Trailblazers, and the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers take on the Grizzlies on the 14th of this month, the Trailblazers on the 17th, and the Jazz on the 21st. If their first game is anything to go by, then these three games are sure to be equally entertaining.

There is a lot on the line as mentioned earlier. Each player will receive a whopping $500,000 if they win the In-Season Tournament. So, this is just another added incentive for all the teams participating.

It will be interesting to see just what the outcome of the tournament is. There are plenty of teams that would love to be the first champions, and LeBron and the Lakers will be hoping it is them.