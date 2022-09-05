LeBron James exacted revenge on $13 million Suns star after being heckled from the bench

LeBron James isn’t someone you want to piss off. The Lakers star is one of the most dominant NBA players, and if you get on his bad side, it won’t be good for you.

The Lakers star became the first active NBA player to reach a net worth of $1 billion earlier this year, and he joined a short list of athletes to make that much money.

LeBron, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods are the only athletes to reach the billion dollar mark, and that figure is a testament to their hardwork both within and outside their playing career.

After all, while these guys are some of the richest people in the world, they make most of their money from outside their respective leagues.

LeBron has a shoe deal with Nike has starred in movies, invests in various businesses, and much more to keep his income flowing. Jordan did the same, and so did Tiger Woods. LeBron also uses his money for charitable causes, the biggest being his I Promise school which gives free education to underprivileged kids in Ohio.

The Lakers star nearly led the league in scoring last year and put up MVP numbers. LA underperformed massively, but without LeBron, there’s a good chance they’d fighting near the bottom of the pack.

LeBron James stats in the top picture (2011-12, age 27): 27.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 6.2 APG LeBron James stats in the bottom picture (2021-22, age 37): 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 6.2 APG 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/IMmuMfQlzr — ‏ً (@CLE_Optimistic) August 4, 2022

Also Read: Dwight Howard forced his ex to pay $500,000 after infamously ugly ‘fatherhood’ dispute

LeBron James crushed the Phoenix Suns after being called out

If you watched the ‘Last Dance,’ you may have noticed that Michael Jordan never let his opponents get the better of him. If they called him out for something, he’d prove to them that they were wrong.

Well, LeBron is in the same breed of superhuman. The Lakers star makes it a point to show that he’s better than everyone else on the court, and there’s no way you can get under his skin.

Channing Frye explained how that went very wrong for him and his team once. At the time, Frye was a member of the Suns along with PJ Tucker, and according to him someone on the Phoenix bench, someone he can’t remember, yelled out ‘Yo we living!’ to LeBron. The King was in Miami at the time.

The entire bench looked at him like he was crazy and told him to shut up immediately. However, the damage was done, and LeBron continued to cook the $13 million worth PJ Tucker who’s an excellent defender.

Also Read: $32 billion Nike refuses to let Kawhi Leonard be the master of his own identity