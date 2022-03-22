“LeBron James? GOAT? He wasn’t even in the dunk contest, unlike Michael Jordan!”: Skip Bayless rips into Lakers star for his utter lack of dunk contest championships

Skip Bayless launches yet another attack on LeBron James, for perhaps the most serious reason of all time

We’d say LeBron James has been a pretty good dunker for at least most of his career. Wouldn’t you? At the end of the day, freakish athleticism to go along with a 6’9” stature will do something for anyone there, right?

As you might think and expect, these facts were especially apparent during the earliest parts of the Kings’ NBA years. And because of all those dunks and athleticism, many expected to see him in the dunk contest as well, much like Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant before him.

But, that wait rose from being a few months to 1 year to 2 years to 3, before it turned into 19 whole years. Almost two decades. And now, at 37-years-old, it’s fair to say that the man will never be a part of this much-anticipated competition.

Now, most fans of the NBA have forgiven James for this absence. At the end of the day, while it is a joy to watch when done right, the dunk contest probably isn’t what you look at when you think of legacy. But, of course, you aren’t Skip Bayless.

Now, we could beat around the bush just a tad bit more before we really get into the topic here. But really, where’s the fun in that?

Skip Bayless says LeBron James can’t be the GOAT because he has never been in a dunk contest

We wish we were joking on this one.

Oh, you don’t believe us? Well then, take a gander at the tweet below.

The man you call The GOAT never ONCE had the guts to do a single dunk contest, not one in his life! More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/I653BnHOzB — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 22, 2022

Now, we have a few questions here. For starters, is Zach LaVine in contention of the GOAT then? The man has not 1, but 2 darn Dunk Contest championships!

And what about Aaron Gordon? Many could argue that he should have been the victor for 2 dunk championships as well!

Based on Skip Bayless’s arguments, I personally, am ready to place them over Kobe, easy money.

