“We’re giving LeBron James a senior citizen’s discount for All-NBA”: NBA analysts Zach Lowe and Kevin Arnovitz discuss the Lakers superstar’s candidacy for 1st All-NBA

Zach Lowe and Kevin Arnovitz talk about whether or not they are giving LeBron James a ‘senior citizen’s’ discount for All-NBA.

The way that LeBron James has been playing for the Los Angeles Lakers this 2021-22 NBA season warrants the necessity for an inordinate amount of praise. The fact that he’s 37 years old has been hammered in several times over all throughout this season but the frequency of which it has been said shouldn’t take away from how incredible it is.

He’s currently leading the NBA in scoring average with 30.0 points per game, neck and neck with guys 10 years younger than him who are in the beginning of their prime. Although James’s efforts are Herculean, they seem more and more futile as the days go by.

The Lakers have been able to win a few of their past games but not enough to give Lakers fans any sense of peace in terms of competitiveness come Playoff time.

One thing that Lakers fans can look towards however (kind of) is seeing which All-NBA team LeBron James gets placed in. He’s going to make the second team or better and Zach Lowe and Kevin Arnovitz discuss just that on ‘The Lowe Post’.

Zach Lowe and Kevin Arnovitz on LeBron James in All-NBA teams.

LeBron James’s place in the All-NBA teams poses quite the dilemma. While his individual stats are beyond incredible, the team’s success has been non-existent in comparison to pre-season expectations.

So, does James get to be a part of 1st team All-NBA because of his individual stats and do we look away from the fact that the purple and gold are the 10th seed in the Western Conference? Giving away these awards always brings in quite a lot of grey area and Zach Lowe and KA discuss just that with James being their muse.

“Are we giving LeBron James an NBA senior citizen discount, like does he get extra credit because he’s old?” asked Zach Lowe. [at the 22:10 mark]

Arnovitz would go on to agree that when everything is said and done, James’s longevity, as pointed out in Brian Windhorst’s piece, will play a big factor in his legacy.

So, if that’s the case then shouldn’t it play a big factor in his All-NBA case? Or is that not fair to guys like Jayson Tatum and Giannis who could get their spots bumped down a peg to accommodate a superstar who can’t get his team past the 10th seed?