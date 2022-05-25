“LeBron James has 8 All-NBA selections after turning 30!”: The Lakers superstar has more All-NBA selections than Scottie Pippen, Carmelo Anthony, and James Harden

Another Day, another absurd LeBron James stat. He has 8 All-NBA selections after turning 30, more than some superstars have in their career!

LeBron James made the All-NBA third team. It was his 18th selection, which is most of all time, three more than the nearest rival.

At the age of 37, he was second in points, averaging 30! Numbers like these are unheard of. Players in their primes have a hard time putting up 30 forget doing this at the age of 37!

He also had two 50-point games this season, which adds to the fact that this scoring prowess was something out of the ordinary.

He has also been selected to the All-NBA team 8 times since he turned 30. Simply abnormal.

LeBron James has more All-NBA selections after turning 30 years old (8) than: James Harden

Jason Kidd

Tracy McGrady

Allen Iverson

Steve Nash

Scottie Pippen

Patrick Ewing

Julius Erving

Dominique Wilkins

Carmelo Anthony in their careers. pic.twitter.com/dN3exGSmJi — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 25, 2022

LeBron James has more All-NBA selections after 30 than most superstars did in their entire careers!

Yes, 8 All-NBA selections after 30. Eight is more than the total that some superstars had in their illustrious careers and the names will shock you!

Two-time MVP Steve Nash, 2017 MVP James Harden, six-time champion Scottie Pippen, Allen ‘The Answer’ Iverson, and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd have all less than 8 selections. In their entire careers.

Just the fact that he has done it so many times is sensational. Will he go on and do it in his 20th season? We don’t know.

However, given his history, we reckon he can. Quite easily, in fact. The question remains whether he will be able to make the first team or not. Whatever the case, he certainly is challenging father time well.

