“LeBron James has 21, Kobe Bryant, KD, and now Luka Doncic has 17!”: The Dallas Mavericks superstar saves their blushes and avoids a sweep while tying NBA greats

Luka Doncic puts up 30 and saves blushes while tying Kobe and KD for the second-most 30-point game before turning 24.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar was on form tonight. He put up a near triple-double to lead them past the line and avoid a sweep.

His stat line of 30-14-9 along with 2 steals and 2 blocks were nothing short of ‘Luka Magic’. The Dallas crowd got to see their home hero put up a fight.

He also ensured that the Mavericks did not give up their well-earned lead. They almost did though. The Mavs were up by as much as 29 and in the last 3 minutes, it was down to 8.

Luka came in and scored or assisted the last 9 points to give the home fans something to cheer about.

Luka Doncic tonight: 30 PTS

14 REB

9 AST

2 STL

2 BLK He scored or assisted on all 9 Mavs points after the lead got cut to single digits. pic.twitter.com/iF9f9XHuLe — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 25, 2022

Luka Doncic joins elite company, only trails LeBron James in no. of 30-point games before turning 24

As usual, Luka made history tonight. He recorded his 17th 30-point game of the playoffs. This puts him on a level with Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant with the second most 30-point playoff games before turning 24.

The only player with more is none other than LeBron James. The King has 21 such games and it looks like Luka will not be able to chase that one.

He can, however, make the second place his own if he puts up 30 in game 5. By the looks of things, he just might.

Most 30-point playoff games before turning 24: 21 — LeBron James

17 — Kobe Bryant

17 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/6sncy8OMyc — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 25, 2022

