“LeBron James has Bieber fever!”: When Chris Bosh savagely trolled The King on the Disney channel

The Disney channel is no stranger to having NBA superstars make surprise appearances. Throwback to the time Chris Bosh trolled LeBron James!

The 2022-2023 season is almost upon us, as preseason games are now underway. However, before witnessing the action, fans are treated to NBA media day.

Here they get to hear their favorite NBA superstars talk about the season ahead. It just so happens that LeBron James was one of those players.

In an interesting interview, King James was asked a few questions about his favorite things in the world. One of them was about his favorite music album of all time, and the four-time NBA champion struggled!

James was only able to name two albums, ‘It Was Written’ by Nas, and ‘The Black Album’ by Jay-Z. However, Chris Bosh once revealed another one of LeBron’s favorites in Justin Bieber.

Chris Bosh trolled LeBron James on the Disney channel claiming the latter has the Bieber Fever

The Disney channel is perhaps one of the most popular channels in the world. It features a number of Hollywood’s next big actors and actresses.

From time to time, they even have a few NBA superstars make an appearance on shows. This was the case when Chris Bosh made an appearance and trolled LeBron James.

On one of Disney’s many shows, Bosh was jokingly asked what it was like on the road. He replied, stating that he struggled to share a room with The King, as the latter had a ‘serious case of Bieber Fever!’

It’s a bit tough imagining LeBron singing ‘Baby’ while in the shower. Especially considering just how much of a music connoisseur he is.

