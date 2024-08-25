LeBron James Hilariously Takes a Dig at Kevin Hart’s Height in a Commercial

LeBron James takes a drink out of the hands of comedian Kevin Hart in the second half during the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 NFL season just around the corner, the excitement among fans, including LeBron James, is at a fever pitch. The Lakers superstar is a football savant and starred in a DraftKings commercial with Kevin Hart to build hype for the new season.

In the advertisement, James and the comedian are seen sitting in a barbershop chair, talking about their respective picks. While comparing each other’s choices, the four-time NBA champion took a hilarious dig at Hart’s 5-foot-5 frame.

The commercial starts with the 45-year-old entertainer stating, “Bron, I bet everyone is going to pick my offer over yours,” which prompted James to respond with, “Oh, that’s what you think, hah? I bet they’ll give you a lollipop after your haircut.” The joke implies that the barber would confuse Hart for a child due to his height and give him a treat for behaving well during the haircut.

Week 1 in KC going to be crazy!! Already got my TD pick but @KevinHart4real disagrees… 🤷🏾‍♂️ Make sure y’all check out the @DKSportsbook app to see my pick and find out who gets boosted before kickoff. 🏈👑 #TeamLeBron #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/zdIXPZ9aBi — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2024

The comedian thought about responding to the Lakers superstar’s verbal jibe with an insult but decided to let it go. He said,

“I was gonna say something bad, but I’m choosing not to. I’m going to be the bigger man here.”

Hart saying he was being the “bigger man” was one of the easiest layups for a player who earns his living making them. James finished the opportunity to mock the comedian’s height again with ease, saying,

“Oh, really? There’s a first time for everything.”

The comedian snapped after the second joke and asked the veteran forward what his problem was. James nonchalantly responded that he had no issues with him and was only trying to get a haircut.

Despite having only 28 seconds to play with, the duo made the commercial extremely compelling by simply playing off each other’s energy. James holding his own against an actor and a world-renowned comedian was impressive and a testament to his acting ability.

However, the four-time NBA champion is no stranger to the art form. He was exceptional in his role as himself in the 2015 movie Trainwreck and received positive reviews for his performance in Space Jam: A New Legacy, the successor to the 1996 box-office sensation Space Jam, which starred Michael Jordan.

Like almost every venture he pursues, James can hold his own in front of the camera and can even outshine his co-stars like he did in the DraftKings commercial with Hart.