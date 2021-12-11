“LeBron James holds more relevance at age 37-years old than Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, Magic, Bird, and Hakeem did at the same age”: Eddie Johnson’s controversial tweet earns him the ire of Spurs fans

Former NBA player Eddie A Johnson comes out in support of LeBron James in the midst of the LA Lakers receiving backlash for their dull outing so far.

LeBron James stunned the crowd at the Paycom Center with a dominant victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The King had 33-points, 5-rebounds, 6-assists, and 3-steals. The four-time Finals MVP shot 65.0% from the field and 66.7% from the 3-point line.

The superstar had missed the earlier two outings against the Thunder, made sure to make his presence felt. The Lakers rolled past the Thunder 116-95, improving their record to 14-13 and remaining +500 in the standings. James led his team without Anthony Davis, who sat out due to knee soreness.

In his 19th year in the league, James continues to carry his team despite having the likes of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the roster. Recently, NBA veteran Eddie Johnson spoke about how legends such as Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, and Hakeem Olajuwon were irrelevant at age 37-years old.

Though Johnson’s statements had some sought of relevance, he did backtrack after facing heat from Spurs fans for including Duncan in his list.

Eddie Johnson clarifies his stance for calling Tim Duncan irrelevant while praising LeBron James.

It’s no secret that James is a force of nature and a physical specimen that the NBA had never witnessed before. Almost 37-years of age, James continues to dominate in each facet of the game. Recently, Suns veteran Eddie Johnson’s tweet applauding LBJ created a storm on Twitter.

It’s amazing how LeBron at almost 37 is still being ripped for struggling, when he has an AD in his prime and not living up to expectations. Magic, Bird, Duncan, Hakeem, and Jordan were no longer relevant at 37. That lets you know how great LBJ is. “Keep it moving” — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) December 10, 2021

The former sixth man of the year’s tweet earned him the ire of Spurs fans as The Fundamental won his fifth championship at age 38-years old. The Spurs legend averaged 15.4 PPG and 10.o RPG in that series defeating the Big 3 of the Miami Heat.

Thus Johnson would clarify his statements earlier and acknowledge the facts. However, he didn’t shy away from admitting that Duncan was not as dominant as James.

Spurs Fans calm down I will admit when wrong. 🙂. Timmy was very relevant, but not still dominant. Apologies to my Spurs fans. So do me a favor. Clean up that river walk. Charles B told me to say that. 🙂🙂 — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) December 11, 2021

Although I apologized and it’s because I respect Timmy. I don’t care about anything else in regards to Spurs because of this, and I am glad I ticked this fan base off. So don’t sleep. No love here. You ticked us off too! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/LbNrauuQqA — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) December 11, 2021

I agree Duncan was relevant but not dominant. So I back up on that inclusion. Duly noted. — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) December 10, 2021

The Spurs fans would not let Johnson off the hook. However, the Suns announcer seemed least bothered and didn’t budge from his stance.

Johnson’s bold statements might come across as insensitive, but there are facts to back it up.